According to Porter and Ratelle in an interview with Vanity Fair, the team wanted to create something “opulent” and “disco glam” for the Grammys, to reflect Porter’s music. They worked with designer Scott Studenberg and milliner Sarah Sokol to develop the custom hat, after Ratelle spotted Studenberg’s creations from the Baja East fall 2020 collection.

The look was also inspired by a moment between Porter and this year’s big winner – Billie Eilish: “Billy and Billie Eillish had a beautiful moment on the red carpet at the [American Music Awards] where they both gushed over each other’s hats,” recalls Ratelle. “Billie was wearing a Victorian inspired beekeeper bonnet with netting covering her face. After the event, Billy jokingly told me he loved her look but after 30 years of working his way to Hollywood, ‘y’all are gonna see my face!’”

And what was the statement Porter was going for with this look?

He says, “Get out the way, cause like it or not, here she comes!”

The internet says, “Where can we get one?”