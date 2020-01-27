Grammys 2020: Billy Porter wore a motorised hat and now we all want one
Ally Sinyard
Performer and Pose star Billy Porter always knows how to make an entrance. His latest look at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards – a glittering, turquoise jumpsuit with a matching hat that has a remote-controlled crystal veil – might have just topped them all.
If there’s a red carpet event and Billy Porter isn’t there, did it even happen? The actor has become a firm favourite at awards shows and galas, always well and truly showing up. Whether he’s gracing the Golden Globes in a swan tuxedo or turning up to the Tony Awards in a tulle gown featuring embroidered uteruses, he and stylist Sam Ratelle never fail to make a statement.
Naturally, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were no exception.
Porter took to the red carpet in a glorious, turquoise Baja East jumpsuit, complete with a matching bolero jacket and crystal-encrusted boots.
As if the bejewelled spider bracelet, glittering handbag and dazzling choker weren’t enough to accessorise his disco-inspired ensemble, he topped off the glamorous look with some truly enviable headwear…
Taking shade to a whole new level, Porter’s large bucket hat came complete with a remote-controlled, retractable crystal fringe veil. Behold…
According to Porter and Ratelle in an interview with Vanity Fair, the team wanted to create something “opulent” and “disco glam” for the Grammys, to reflect Porter’s music. They worked with designer Scott Studenberg and milliner Sarah Sokol to develop the custom hat, after Ratelle spotted Studenberg’s creations from the Baja East fall 2020 collection.
The look was also inspired by a moment between Porter and this year’s big winner – Billie Eilish: “Billy and Billie Eillish had a beautiful moment on the red carpet at the [American Music Awards] where they both gushed over each other’s hats,” recalls Ratelle. “Billie was wearing a Victorian inspired beekeeper bonnet with netting covering her face. After the event, Billy jokingly told me he loved her look but after 30 years of working his way to Hollywood, ‘y’all are gonna see my face!’”
And what was the statement Porter was going for with this look?
He says, “Get out the way, cause like it or not, here she comes!”
The internet says, “Where can we get one?”
Images: Getty