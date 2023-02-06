‘Wave’ dresses dominated the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards

But one trend transcended the sparkles. Fluidly sculptural dresses, which we’re deftly naming ‘wave’ dresses, dominated the red carpet. Beyoncé, who made history last night in becoming the artist to have won the most Grammy awards of all time, sported a wave dress courtesy of Gucci.

Adele, who took home the gong for best pop solo performance for her single Easy On Me, nodded to Old Hollywood in a winter berry Louis Vuitton dress, which came complete with a waved neckline.