‘Wave’ dresses dominated the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards
Beyoncé! JLo! Adele! A wave – pardon the pun – of dresses dominated the 65th Grammy awards last night, and they’re the epitome of red carpet cool.
In La La Land, all that glitters, twinkles and shines absolutely is gold, especially if the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards is anything to go by. Taylor Swift in twinkling custom Roberto Cavalli! Harry Styles in shining Egonlab jumpsuit! Lizzo in shimmering Dolce & Gabbana!
But one trend transcended the sparkles. Fluidly sculptural dresses, which we’re deftly naming ‘wave’ dresses, dominated the red carpet. Beyoncé, who made history last night in becoming the artist to have won the most Grammy awards of all time, sported a wave dress courtesy of Gucci.
Adele, who took home the gong for best pop solo performance for her single Easy On Me, nodded to Old Hollywood in a winter berry Louis Vuitton dress, which came complete with a waved neckline.
The wave – ahem – of popularity in sculpturally fluid dresses was cemented by Cardi B, who sported another wave dress, this time in the colour of an IRL wave, which was created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
Stars who didn’t choose to ride the wave (too much?) but still dazzled included Kacey Musgraves, who sported a Maison Valentino marshmallow pink bodysuit with a draping feathered cape, and Lourdes Leon, who paid homage to her mother Madonna in a cherry red gown with cone-shaped bra details. Potentially our favourite ensemble of the evening though, of course, was Shania Twain in a Harris Reed-designed 101 Dalmatians-themed suit and top hat.
At last night’s ceremony, Beyoncé converted four of her nine nominations into victories, while Harry Styles took home album of the year for Harry’s House. Elsewhere, Kim Petras made history as the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her single Unholy with Sam Smith.
Images: Getty