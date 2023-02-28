Whenever we want a pick-me-up purchase, dresses are our first port of call. Diligently working for a whole host of occasions, they’re a wardrobe staple that will see us through any season, whatever the weather. And they can even be counted on for effortless styling, meaning making it out the door in minutes is more than achievable. Could we ask for much more?

Looking at the latest trends is our passion (and our job) here at Stylist, and we’d be confident in saying we can spot them from a mile away. But this latest one may surprise you, as it’s so subtle it could easily be missed.