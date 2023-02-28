All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Don’t let the name fool you, for these frocks are certainly fresh.
Whenever we want a pick-me-up purchase, dresses are our first port of call. Diligently working for a whole host of occasions, they’re a wardrobe staple that will see us through any season, whatever the weather. And they can even be counted on for effortless styling, meaning making it out the door in minutes is more than achievable. Could we ask for much more?
Looking at the latest trends is our passion (and our job) here at Stylist, and we’d be confident in saying we can spot them from a mile away. But this latest one may surprise you, as it’s so subtle it could easily be missed.
You may also like
11 office-friendly shirt dresses that are simple yet chic
Calling in the grandad collar, a shape we haven’t seen around for quite a while, the smart-casual look is coming through thick and fast from some of our favourite retailers. Taking on the structure of a standard shirt dress but cutting off the collar, it pares back a more formal frock so you can wear it from the boardroom to the bar. And, on particularly warm days, there’s no risk of getting hot under the collar, in the literal sense.
From an M&S denim number to Monki’s myriad of patterns, some of our beloved high street brands have kept the grandad collar dresses more casual, while Plumo, Anthropologie and Me + Em have made more formal fitting frocks. Keep reading below to see our favourite finds to add to your workwear wardrobe, dinner date looks or wedding guest gowns – yes, it’s not too long before that season starts.
Monki doddle print grandpa-collar dress
Monki is leaning into the grandpa-collar dress trends wholeheartedly, with a handful of perky prints covering the cut. This black and white wonder is one of our favourites, adding a punchy pattern to the simple shirt dress style.
Anthropologie the Somerset maxi dress
This dress is giving Italian Riveria meets west London living, and we just love it. The pretty print is sure to perk up anyone’s wardrobe, while the voluminous structure lends itself to a whole host of occasions.
Whistles button front mini dress with shoulder detail
Whether worn with tights and biker boots or bare legs and trusty trainers, we’re marking this Whistles dress a must-have, no matter the weather. Made from lightweight lyocell, it’s sure to be comfy and cosy – the frill details add just a pop of personality.
Shop Whistles button front mini dress with shoulder detail at Asos, £119
Joules Aurora zip down jersey dress
If you’re still working on your winter wardrobe, then this Joules dress could be just the ticket. In deep purple tones and comfy jersey fabric, it’s cosy yet adds colour to even the dullest of days.
M&S denim V-neck button front midi tiered dress
Denim is the dutiful fabric we turn to for any occasion, but it’s time to wear it in more ways than just jeans. This lightweight denim dress is one of our favourite finds, and the tiered skirt gives it a beautifully structured finish.
Shop M&S denim V-neck button front midi tiered dress, £39.50
Guess Marciano linen-blend dress
It may be a little early to start buying minis, but a girl can dream. And if you have a hot holiday coming up, we’re willing to bet you’re planning your wardrobe now (even if it is many months away).
Joe Browns Jasmine dress
Whether wearing them to work, dinner, or drinks at a bar, polka dots are the perfect pattern for almost any occasion. In a vintage-like look, this Joe Browns dress takes us back to the 20s in the best way.
Monsoon embroidered jersey shirt dress
Embroidered dresses are effortlessly elegant, and this Monsoon pick is no exception. Coming under the brand’s sustainable range, it’s created with more planet-conscious cotton that’s cool and comfy.
Me + Em wild chamomile print fit and flare dress
Spring is in the air, and Me + Em certainly got the memo. In a light camomile print, this dress is just delightful. Whether worn to work, lunch or a warmer weather wedding, it’s sure to sit in pride of place in anyone’s wardrobe.
Monki green grandpa-collar dress
Glowing green, this dress is designed for the brave. But worn with white knee-high boots and a trusty trench, it’s sure to stand out in a chic way.
Plumo seersucker dress
Seersucker dresses are a godsend in warmer weather. So while we won’t be wearing them right now, we are prepping our wardrobes with the fabric in shades of white, neutral and black for any occasion. Just imagine how weightless this one will feel when walking around in the summer.
Images: courtesy of brands