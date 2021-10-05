‘Luigi green’ is going to be fashion’s next big colour trend, according to these brands
Stella McCartney, Rejina Pyo and Giambattista Valli are all in agreement: next spring, it’s time to take your style cues from Luigi and go gaga for green.
Owing to her buffet of conscious credentials, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Stella McCartney’s recent spring/summer 2022 show endorsed green as a hue to watch for next year.
Indeed, McCartney’s show – which predicted that by next spring, the waist will be the new erogenous zone – was green through and through, in more ways than one. Not only did the London-born designer embrace the shade (which bears a marked similarity to that long-championed by Luigi, the Super Mario Kart character), but her collection was also brimming with green characteristics, thanks to her collaboration with Bolt Threads on a vegan handbag crafted from mushroom leather.
“What you see on the runway today is the conscious fashion industry of tomorrow,” McCartney said of the collection.
But it wasn’t just McCartney who has ordained Luigi green for big things next year. At her showcase at the London Aquatic Centre, Rejina Pyo similarly threw her weight behind the hue in the form of dresses and shirts, while fellow Londoner Supriya Lele interpreted the colour into straight-legged trousers.
At Molly Goddard, meanwhile, Luigi green was imagined into retro-inspired ballet flats; the perfect shoe for taking you from the barre to the, well, bar. And the figures are in to prove its popularity already; after Copenhagen Fashion Week’s recent spring/summer 2022 showcase, searches for ‘green’ clothing spiked by 26%, according to fashion platform Lyst.
It’s perhaps unsurprising that designers are backing Luigi’s go-to hue for next spring. In colour psychology, green is said to represent tranquillity, health, growth and renewal, all of which we will collectively need by the bucket-load by next spring.
Thanks to fashion, it looks like it actually might be shockingly easy being green.
Images: Getty, courtesy of brands.