‘Luigi green’ is going to be fashion’s next big colour trend, according to these brands

Owing to her buffet of conscious credentials, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Stella McCartney’s recent spring/summer 2022 show endorsed green as a hue to watch for next year.

Indeed, McCartney’s show – which predicted that by next spring, the waist will be the new erogenous zone – was green through and through, in more ways than one. Not only did the London-born designer embrace the shade (which bears a marked similarity to that long-championed by Luigi, the Super Mario Kart character), but her collection was also brimming with green characteristics, thanks to her collaboration with Bolt Threads on a vegan handbag crafted from mushroom leather.

“What you see on the runway today is the conscious fashion industry of tomorrow,” McCartney said of the collection.