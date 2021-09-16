Seahorse green is fashion's new favourite colour

Seahorse green is fashion’s new favourite colour, according to Bottega Veneta

Bid goodbye to grass and so long to sage, for the diktat is clear: seahorse green is on the ascent.  

It was a move no doubt masterminded by the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee, but when Bottega Veneta vanished from social media at the start of the year, the fashion set’s tongues started wagging.

After all, how does a brand in the 21st century continue its starry ascent into the stratosphere of desire without the subtle promotions afforded by content peppered on the apps created to do just that: promote.

Of course, as only Lee could spearhead, the brand has proved that a social media presence is neither here nor there as it pertains to crafting sell-out collections and causing ripples of longing among the fashion industry.

A case in point is Bottega’s recent autumn/winter 2021 collection, which was shown to a tiny guest list in the form of a salon presentation at Berlin’s renowned concrete club Berghain, and predicted a bright and glittering future for a colour rarely seen in the world of fashion: seahorse green. 

Bottega Veneta AW21

The lovechild of pistachio – the long-favoured golden boy of fashion – and sage green – the preferred hue among the homeware-loving horde, seahorse green looks destined for big things, particularly if you consider the dizzying success of the brand’s previous embrace of ‘Bottega green’ (more commonly known as a bright and vociferous apple green) in its spring/summer 2021 collection.

Not convinced of its soon-to-be ubiquity? Just take a look at the fashion set. Kendall Jenner has already been seen out and about in a clutch of seahorse green dresses and, if her love of Bottega green is anything to go by, it won’t be long before her friend Hailey Bieber similarly ushers the shade into her own wardrobe. The takeaway is clear: it’s never been cooler to go green.

