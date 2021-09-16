All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bid goodbye to grass and so long to sage, for the diktat is clear: seahorse green is on the ascent.
It was a move no doubt masterminded by the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee, but when Bottega Veneta vanished from social media at the start of the year, the fashion set’s tongues started wagging.
After all, how does a brand in the 21st century continue its starry ascent into the stratosphere of desire without the subtle promotions afforded by content peppered on the apps created to do just that: promote.
Of course, as only Lee could spearhead, the brand has proved that a social media presence is neither here nor there as it pertains to crafting sell-out collections and causing ripples of longing among the fashion industry.
A case in point is Bottega’s recent autumn/winter 2021 collection, which was shown to a tiny guest list in the form of a salon presentation at Berlin’s renowned concrete club Berghain, and predicted a bright and glittering future for a colour rarely seen in the world of fashion: seahorse green.
The lovechild of pistachio – the long-favoured golden boy of fashion – and sage green – the preferred hue among the homeware-loving horde, seahorse green looks destined for big things, particularly if you consider the dizzying success of the brand’s previous embrace of ‘Bottega green’ (more commonly known as a bright and vociferous apple green) in its spring/summer 2021 collection.
Not convinced of its soon-to-be ubiquity? Just take a look at the fashion set. Kendall Jenner has already been seen out and about in a clutch of seahorse green dresses and, if her love of Bottega green is anything to go by, it won’t be long before her friend Hailey Bieber similarly ushers the shade into her own wardrobe. The takeaway is clear: it’s never been cooler to go green.
& Other Stories linen-blend blazer
Throw this seahorse green blazer over an all-white or all-beige ensemble for a muted take on the trend.
Raey cowl-back seam-detail silk maxi dress
For any upcoming occasions (hurrah, occasions are back!), look to Matches’ in-house brand Raey. This sumptuous maxi dress is the perfect timeless investment.
Shop Raey cowl-back seam-detail silk maxi dress at Matches Fashion, £695
Ted Baker spaghetti strap heels
Strappy heels are perfect for transitional styling, especially for before the weather takes a turn. Keep the hems of your jeans short and wear with a boxy oversized shirt for optimal style points.
River Island green long puff sleeve shirt
Have you ever seen a more appealing silk shirt? No, nor have we. Wear with true blue jeans and lashings of gold jewellery to really nail the look.
JW Pei The Fae Top handle bag
If green just isn’t your colour, then embrace seahorse green in the form of a micro handbag; great things come in small packages, after all.
Bimba y Lola green mohair sweater
Winter is coming, which means one thing and one thing only: knitwear. This cosy mohair jumper is, therefore, a must-have.
Abercrombie & Fitch ruched knit shirt dress
Button-down dresses were the surprise summer style hit nobody saw coming: this ruched number is the perfect way of stretching the trend into autumn.
Ted Baker Mclara relaxed-fit woven blazer
Pair this boxy blazer with winter whites long into the colder months to really embrace your new-found love of seahorse green.
Shop Ted Baker Mclara relaxed-fit woven blazer at Selfridges, £235
Reebok Victoria Beckham green trainers
Of course Victoria Beckham also got the seahorse green memo: the designer’s recent collaboration with Reebok featured a covetable pair of chunky trainers in the hue, which are cool comfort personified.
Images: courtesy of brands