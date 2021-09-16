It was a move no doubt masterminded by the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee, but when Bottega Veneta vanished from social media at the start of the year, the fashion set’s tongues started wagging.

After all, how does a brand in the 21st century continue its starry ascent into the stratosphere of desire without the subtle promotions afforded by content peppered on the apps created to do just that: promote.

Of course, as only Lee could spearhead, the brand has proved that a social media presence is neither here nor there as it pertains to crafting sell-out collections and causing ripples of longing among the fashion industry.

A case in point is Bottega’s recent autumn/winter 2021 collection, which was shown to a tiny guest list in the form of a salon presentation at Berlin’s renowned concrete club Berghain, and predicted a bright and glittering future for a colour rarely seen in the world of fashion: seahorse green.