Blazers are far from just an office outfit staple, expertly walking the line of smart-casual dress codes with a fashionable flair.

While they may have originated in sporting circles – so the story goes, they were first named for the ‘blazing red’ colour that adorned a Cambridge boat club team’s formal suit jacket come sporting coat hybrid – they quickly became a basic British staple. Decades later, we’re still testing out tailoring styles, including oversized, cropped and classic cut options.

Fabric, of course, is one of the easiest things to change, switching from lightweight linen to luxurious leather with a myriad of options in between. But colour can’t be compromised. While black may be the obvious choice, and a sleek and sophisticated one at that, it can come across quite harsh – and funeral fashion is not a look most of us want to emulate.