There’s more than 50 shades of great grey blazers, but we’ve found the best 11. 

Blazers are far from just an office outfit staple, expertly walking the line of smart-casual dress codes with a fashionable flair.

While they may have originated in sporting circles – so the story goes, they were first named for the ‘blazing red’ colour that adorned a Cambridge boat club team’s formal suit jacket come sporting coat hybrid – they quickly became a basic British staple. Decades later, we’re still testing out tailoring styles, including oversized, cropped and classic cut options.

Fabric, of course, is one of the easiest things to change, switching from lightweight linen to luxurious leather with a myriad of options in between. But colour can’t be compromised. While black may be the obvious choice, and a sleek and sophisticated one at that, it can come across quite harsh – and funeral fashion is not a look most of us want to emulate.

Heading into autumn, we’re looking to grey as our tone of choice. Working with, not against, overcast skies for a chic colour scheme that works within any city, and there are a whole host of options from some of our favourite brands.

One of the best things about grey is that it can work with almost any colour – complementing or clashing, depending on your style. Pair with blue denim, statement boots and a white shirt for a laid-back look or a bold striped dress and trainers to embody the street style trendsetters, and you’ll be well on your way to banishing the basic blazer stereotypes.

Oversized blazers are a good place to start, cementing themselves as the contemporary cut for all body types, and the Frankie Shop pick is a fan favourite. Checked styles add an extra dimension to the design, and you can walk along the grey gradient to find the shade that best suits you, whether that’s dove or charcoal. 

    The Frankie shop is continuously creating cool-girl clothes that are splattered across Instagram as soon as they pop up online. This oversized blazer has done the rounds on many a street style star and pairs as perfectly with the matching suit trousers as it does with a dress or jeans.

    A regular go-to for workwear attire, M&S is a forever favourite on the high street. In a polyester, viscose and elastane blend, it has a stretch-for-comfort and a roomy, relaxed fit.

    In a classic cut, this double-breasted blazer has a heritage feel in a white, black and grey check. Black button cuffs add an extra layer of interest and can be accentuated with black tops, shirts and trousers.

    Made from 100% wool, this oversized blazer is all sharp lines and minimalist design. In a light taupe, it’s an incredibly pale grey, working brilliantly with bright colours and white shades.

    Belted blazers add shape and dimension to the sharp silhouette of a basic blazer. In a herringbone fabric that works well for wintry weather, the wool, polyester, polyamide and silk blend makes quite the style statement whether paired with jeans and knee-high boots or a simple slip dress.

    In a grey so light it almost looks cream, this may be the perfect pick for anyone who tends to wear neutral tones. With notch labels and a single button closure, it’s a fuss-free jacket that can be brought everywhere, from brunch to the boardroom.

    When it comes to sustainable fashion, Everlane provides everyday essentials from an environmentally friendly angle. Made from 100% recycled Italian wool, woven on both sides for warmth and drape, it’s sure to last a lifetime and the herringbone pattern will never go out of style.

    In a modern style twist with a button-up waist tab, this Ted Baker option certainly stands out from the crowd. The medium grey colourway and clean-cut lines lend it to being an everyday essential whether worn as a full suit or with leather trousers and boots.

    Open front with no button closure, this blazer is basic in cut yet has a checked pattern that is hard to miss. Cropped sleeves, exaggerated pockets and single-breasted labels add a touch of interest, instantly elevating everyday outfits.

    In a wool and elastane blend, this blazer is subtly stretchy for added comfort. Giving a feminine feel, a single front button closure nips in the waist while the charcoal colour brings an effortless evening-ready vibe.

    Luxurious in Nappa leather, this blazer is anything but basic. Instantly elevating the relaxed biker jacket, it reinvents the blazer in a statement style that cannot be overlooked, whether paired with jeans and trainers or a sturdy suit.

