It’s official: this Gucci accessory is the world's most wanted (again)
- Lara Faye
Even more covetable than a Bottega Veneta bag, this powerhouse accessory has just been announced as the hottest fashion item in the world for the second time.
When it comes to luxury there are few fashion houses more deserving of the title superbrand than Gucci. Since taking the helm as creative director in 2015, Alessandro Michelle has elevated the 99-year-old Italian fashion house to one of the most influential brands in the world.
Though Michelle’s designs have made red carpet appearances on every A-lister from Rihanna to Kate Moss, it’s the brand’s elegant and experimental accessories that have infiltrated the wardrobes of style insiders from Shanghai to Sao Paolo. Gucci’s elegant Princetown loafers, jewel-toned velvet Marmont bags and embroidered low-top sneakers may have attracted legions of international fans to become some of the most covetable pieces in fashion, but one signature design stands alone as the hottest product in the world.
It is, of course, the iconic GG logo belt. Global fashion search engine Lyst has announced that this sell-out belt has topped their list of the world’s hottest fashion products for the last quarter of 2019, revealing that the best-selling accessory attracted an average of over 165,000 online monthly searches between October and December. Talk about breaking the internet. This is not the first time this Instagram-approved accessory has made it to the top spot. In November 2018 the logo buckle belt was announced as the world’s hottest product, attracting a greater volume of online searches and social media attention that any other piece on sale in the world.
The intertwined GG logo has been seen cinching the waists of every influencer and fashion insider worth their weight in Instagram followers, and if you’ve left the house any time since 2017 chances are you won’t have made it beyond brunch without spotting one. In fact, we’re betting there’s one sitting pride of place in your wardrobe right now. Appearing on Lyst’s hottest womenswear product list no less than nine times in three years, this iconic accessory is a strong contender for most lust-worthy piece of the decade.
Lyst filters more than six million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales to ascertain which womenswear and menswear items are world’s most wanted. Though Gucci may have secured the top spot, the Italian fashion house is in good company.
Making it to second place is Amina Muaddi and its glittering Gilda heels beloved by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. In contrast to the Middle Eastern designer’s glamourous sandals, combat boots were also a major fashion success in 2019. The grunge style made a serious revival with Prada’s chunky Monolith leather boots coming in at third place and Dr Martens more accessibly priced Farylle boots coming in at ninth.
Advocates for ethical fashion will be disappointed to see the prevalence of leather products on the list, but there are signs of change on the horizon. Making it to number 10 is Arket’s down puffer coat, which is made from 100% recycled down and feathers. With sustainable, future-focused fashion forecast as the biggest trend of the new decade, we’re betting on seeing emerging, ethically-led labels sitting beside established luxury houses on the 2020 list.