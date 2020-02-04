It is, of course, the iconic GG logo belt. Global fashion search engine Lyst has announced that this sell-out belt has topped their list of the world’s hottest fashion products for the last quarter of 2019, revealing that the best-selling accessory attracted an average of over 165,000 online monthly searches between October and December. Talk about breaking the internet. This is not the first time this Instagram-approved accessory has made it to the top spot. In November 2018 the logo buckle belt was announced as the world’s hottest product, attracting a greater volume of online searches and social media attention that any other piece on sale in the world.