Indeed, in the brand’s show notes, Michele said: “I use the metaphor of the magical mirror to approach the phantasmagorical power of fashion. A sacred power that radiates from the surface of the fabrics. And there I work, on this tactile surface, through cross references, alterations, loopholes and grafts. Juxtaposing worlds and meanings. Altering the stability of perception. Manipulating and magnifying the existing.”

While a date is yet to be announced for the upcoming collaboration, rumour has it that the waiting list will open in early spring and the collection will launch just in time for summer. Whenever the Gucci gods decide to drop it, the diktat is clear: run, don’t walk.