Everything we know so far about Gucci’s confirmed Adidas collaboration
Aside from Rihanna’s appearance at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, Gucci’s confirmed collaboration with Adidas has the tongues of the fashion world wagging. This is what we know so far.
Following a continuous chorus of whispers about an upcoming collaboration, Gucci finally confirmed its upcoming sartorial duet with Adidas at its Milan Fashion Week show on Friday.
Returning to the traditional fashion week schedule, Alessandro Michele weaved pieces from the Adidas team-up into the Italian brand’s autumn/winter 2022 show. Think an amalgam of both brands’ signature logos: the GG monogram and the three-stripe logo and you get the idea.
The show, named Exquisite Gucci, took place in a hall of mirrors and started with models taking to the catwalk clad in Adidas’s signature Gazelle trainers before the pieces that epitomise the athleisurewear-Gucci riff started making their debut into the world.
The gender-fluid collection was brimming with Guccified athleisurewear: knitted dresses were signed, sealed and delivered with a Gucci-Adidas logo, tailored creamy blazers were embossed with the three-stripe stamp, and trainers came covered in the Gucci monogram. It’s the high-low collaboration of dreams.
Indeed, in the brand’s show notes, Michele said: “I use the metaphor of the magical mirror to approach the phantasmagorical power of fashion. A sacred power that radiates from the surface of the fabrics. And there I work, on this tactile surface, through cross references, alterations, loopholes and grafts. Juxtaposing worlds and meanings. Altering the stability of perception. Manipulating and magnifying the existing.”
While a date is yet to be announced for the upcoming collaboration, rumour has it that the waiting list will open in early spring and the collection will launch just in time for summer. Whenever the Gucci gods decide to drop it, the diktat is clear: run, don’t walk.
Images: Getty