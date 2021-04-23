Never one to shy away from a celebrity-filled moment, Gucci pulled it out of the bag once again yesterday with the launch of its talk-show inspired campaign, titled The Beloved Show.

The photo series, which was directed by Harmony Korine, highlights the Italian brand’s four most beloved handbag styles, including the Dionysus and Jackie 1961 totes. To showcase them, creative director Alessandro Michele recruited a bevy of close Gucci collaborators to pose in the series of photographs, with The Late, Late Show host James Corden starring as the faux talk show host.