Every single time Gwendoline Christie slayed on the red carpet
- Kayleigh Dray
There’s a reason this Game of Thrones star is a fashion icon. Here, we celebrate the wonderful wardrobe of Gwendoline Christie.
Are you still trying to nail down your Christmas party style this festive season?
Let Gwendoline Christie serve as your fashion inspiration. On 12 November, the Game of Thrones star hit the red carpet at a MOMA gala honouring Laura Dern (the two co-starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017) in a pastel, silken gown by Giles Deacon. From the billowing balloon sleeves to the sequin encrusted high collar, the glamorous dress wouldn’t look out of place at a swanky Christmas party.
This is the latest in a long line of fashion wins for the actor.
Earlier in 2019 at the Emmys, Christie proved her fashion icon status in a Grecian-inspired Gucci gown. In October, at the premiere of her film The Personal History of David Copperfield at the BFI London Film Festival, Christie cemented it when she arrived in an ethereal take on the naked dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.
This isn’t the first time Christie has worn the designer to a red carpet event. Back in April, at the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, Christie wore a butterfly-sleeved chiffon confection by the designer. For this red carpet event, the actor opted for a sheer column dress embellished with cascading, ombre cutouts that fluted to a fringed hem. Christie completed the look with a pair of ruby slippers, by which we mean red suede stilettos.
Fans took to social media to share their love of Christie’s outfit last night.
Christie continues to shut down the red carpet with her outfits, something made very clear at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
Appearing at the event after she nominated herself for the award for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,’ for her appearance in Game of Thrones, Christie turned up looking every inch an Arthurian queen in a glorious red-and-white in a Gucci gown.
And, although she didn’t win an award in the end, many declared her the winner of this year’s purple carpet… mainly because she looked so much like a religious icon.
As photographs of the event began to circulate online, Christie’s fans (naturally) lost their minds over her standout gown.
“GOD IS A WOMAN” said one, alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.
“Gwendoline has turned up as Jesus and my week is made,” another wrote.
“Gwendoline Christie deserves an award for that outfit alone,” an impressed fan said on Twitter.
“Gwendoline Christie had come to bless all of us with her grace, since she’s god,” one person tweeted.
And still one more tweeted: “Everybody say amen to Gwendoline Christie.”
Check it out:
Of course, this is not the first time that Christie has slayed on the red carpet – nor will it be the last. The former gymnast isn’t just an actress, after all: she has modelled in shows for Vivienne Westwood and Iris Van Herpen, and is frequently pictured in the creations of London designer Giles Deacon.
She also became the face of Westwood’s “Unisex” campaign in 2015, and made sure to use her new platform to preach gender equality in fashion.
At the time, Christie said: “It is so relevant for Vivienne Westwood to re-assert their activist mind-set and create a collection that takes us beyond our current gender stereotypes with beauty and intelligence.”
So it makes sense that, whenever Christie strides fiercely onto the red carpet, she always makes sure to do so in an outfit that will make people sit up and pay attention.
Here are just some of our favourites from Christie’s career so far…
HBO’s Game of Thrones 2019 premiere
The British Fashion Awards 2015
For this fashionable event, Gwendoline Christie glittered in Vivienne Westwood and Solange Azagury-Partridge jewellery.
In Fabric premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival
For this event, Gwendoline Christie wore a sleeveless knee-length little black dress from Comme des Garçons featuring sculptural, rose-like detailing on the skirt.
The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Gwendoline Christie dazzled in citrine silk at this red carpet event, and kept her accessories to a minimum: think a bronzed silk clutch, white pumps and Ara Vartanian jewellery.
HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party
Black was the power colour of choice for Gwendoline Christie at this star-studded event.
The European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
As the foreboding Captain Phasma, she wears a metallic uniform. For the Star Wars premiere, though, Gwendoline Christie mixed things up by donning a flowing floor-length gown patterned with black.
The Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Channeling the sci-fi theme, Gwendoline Christie dazzled in silver sequins at the LA premiere of The Last Jedi.
The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival
Gwendoline Christie wore a blush Fendi dress (with vivid pink heels) for The Beguiled premiere at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2017.
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Gwendoline Christie kept things simple and elegant in a creamy Grecian gown at the 2017 Golden Globes.
The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Gwendoline Christie wore a blue sating gown as she arrived at the 2016 SAG Awards to support Game of Thrones.
The EE British Academy Film Awards
Gwendoline Christie donned a gown by Lanvin and Atelier Swarovski jewellery at The Royal Opera House for the 2016 BAFTAs.
HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception
Gwendoline Christie kept things fun in black sequins for HBO’s post-Emmy party at The Plaza on 18 September 2016.
The European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Gwendoline Christie walked the red carpet in Leicester Square, dressed in a black Giles dress with feathers.
The Los Angeles Premiere 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Gwendoline Christie wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown for the Star Wars premiere.
'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' UK premiere
Gwendoline Christie played Commander Lyme in the final instalment of the Hunger Games series, and took to the London red carpet in silver sequins.
HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party
“I am wearing a Giles Deacon dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection, which is actually being shown tomorrow at London Fashion Week,” Gwendoline Christie told InStyle at the Emmys. “It’s a custom gown, so you won’t see this one on the runway, but there will be similar styles.”
The World Premiere of Game Of Thrones: Season 5
Gwendoline Christie was majestic in monochrome at this GOT event.
The 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Gala' at the Victoria & Albert Museum
Gwendoline Christie wore gold satin for the Victoria & Albert Museum’s opening of its much-anticipated Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition.
The Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party
Gwendoline Christie gave polka dots a serious update in this sheer black dress with long sleeves and metallic details.
The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Gwendoline Christie made a statement in a red satin Giles gown at the 2015 SAG Awards.
The British Fashion Awards
Gwendoline Christie went back to black for the 2014 British Fashion Awards.
The 2014 Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
Another day, another Giles Deacon dress. This time, though, Gwendoline Christie opted for an all-white number (with a built-in cape for good measure).
The EE British Academy Film Awards 2014
For the 2014 BAFTAs, Gwendoline Christie opted for a chiffon Giles gown with black pumps.
HBO's Official 2014 Golden Globe Awards After Party
Gwendoline Christie’s strapless cream and black leather minidress boasted a full tulip skirt, for added impact.
HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Los Angeles Premiere
For the 2013 premiere of Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie decided to channel all the glitz and glam of King’s Landing in a gold Giles dress with nude pumps.
The premiere of 'Welcome to Marwen'
Gwendoline Christie may be known for her love of all things Giles Deacon, but she wore a Miu Miu Resort 2019 dress on this occasion.
The 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards
Gwendoline Christie wore a black dress with a bold red lip for this high-profile event at the Tate Modern.
The 2013 Elle Style Awards
Gwendoline Christie paired this unusual golden dress with two of 2013’s biggest beauty trends: matte red lips and a strong side parting.
The 2018 Into Film Awards at BFI Southbank
For this event, Gwendoline Christie opted for the smart casual approach: think a long Cambridge-style boating blazer in navy blue with grey stripes, paired with suit trousers and heels.
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Gwendoline Christie cited Vivienne Westwood’s “activist mindset” as the inspiration behind this shimmering, black jumpsuit.
The 57th BFI London Film Festival
Gwendoline Christie went for a peaches-and-cream ensemble at the Zero Theorem film premiere.
The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Gwendoline Christie gave this vintage cream gown a contemporary twist by pairing it with black heels, gold jewellery and a tousled pixie.
The 2015 Elle Style Awards
Gwendoline Christie made sure she stood out at this Sky Garden event by donning the very same dark print cape which debuted earlier that same week at London Fashion Week for Giles’s Autumn/Winter 2015-16 collection.
