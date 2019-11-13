This is the latest in a long line of fashion wins for the actor.

Earlier in 2019 at the Emmys, Christie proved her fashion icon status in a Grecian-inspired Gucci gown. In October, at the premiere of her film The Personal History of David Copperfield at the BFI London Film Festival, Christie cemented it when she arrived in an ethereal take on the naked dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

This isn’t the first time Christie has worn the designer to a red carpet event. Back in April, at the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, Christie wore a butterfly-sleeved chiffon confection by the designer. For this red carpet event, the actor opted for a sheer column dress embellished with cascading, ombre cutouts that fluted to a fringed hem. Christie completed the look with a pair of ruby slippers, by which we mean red suede stilettos.