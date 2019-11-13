Fashion

Every single time Gwendoline Christie slayed on the red carpet

Kayleigh Dray
There’s a reason this Game of Thrones star is a fashion icon. Here, we celebrate the wonderful wardrobe of Gwendoline Christie. 

Are you still trying to nail down your Christmas party style this festive season? 

Let Gwendoline Christie serve as your fashion inspiration. On 12 November, the Game of Thrones star hit the red carpet at a MOMA gala honouring Laura Dern (the two co-starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017) in a pastel, silken gown by Giles Deacon. From the billowing balloon sleeves to the sequin encrusted high collar, the glamorous dress wouldn’t look out of place at a swanky Christmas party. 

Gwendoline Christie: actor wears glamorous Giles Deacon gown to Laura Dern tribute event.

This is the latest in a long line of fashion wins for the actor. 

Earlier in 2019 at the Emmys, Christie proved her fashion icon status in a Grecian-inspired Gucci gown. In October, at the premiere of her film The Personal History of David Copperfield at the BFI London Film Festival, Christie cemented it when she arrived in an ethereal take on the naked dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

This isn’t the first time Christie has worn the designer to a red carpet event. Back in April, at the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, Christie wore a butterfly-sleeved chiffon confection by the designer. For this red carpet event, the actor opted for a sheer column dress embellished with cascading, ombre cutouts that fluted to a fringed hem. Christie completed the look with a pair of ruby slippers, by which we mean red suede stilettos. 

Fans took to social media to share their love of Christie’s outfit last night. 

Christie continues to shut down the red carpet with her outfits, something made very clear at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Appearing at the event after she nominated herself for the award for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,’ for her appearance in Game of Thrones, Christie turned up looking every inch an Arthurian queen in a glorious red-and-white in a Gucci gown.

And, although she didn’t win an award in the end, many declared her the winner of this year’s purple carpet… mainly because she looked so much like a religious icon.

As photographs of the event began to circulate online, Christie’s fans (naturally) lost their minds over her standout gown.

“GOD IS A WOMAN” said one, alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

“Gwendoline has turned up as Jesus and my week is made,” another wrote.

“Gwendoline Christie deserves an award for that outfit alone,” an impressed fan said on Twitter.

“Gwendoline Christie had come to bless all of us with her grace, since she’s god,” one person tweeted. 

And still one more tweeted: “Everybody say amen to Gwendoline Christie.”  

Check it out:

Gwendoline Christie on the 2019 Emmys Purple Carpet
Emmys Purple Carpet 2019: Gwendoline Christie

Of course, this is not the first time that Christie has slayed on the red carpet – nor will it be the last. The former gymnast isn’t just an actress, after all: she has modelled in shows for Vivienne Westwood and Iris Van Herpen, and is frequently pictured in the creations of London designer Giles Deacon.

She also became the face of Westwood’s “Unisex” campaign in 2015, and made sure to use her new platform to preach gender equality in fashion.

At the time, Christie said: “It is so relevant for Vivienne Westwood to re-assert their activist mind-set and create a collection that takes us beyond our current gender stereotypes with beauty and intelligence.” 

So it makes sense that, whenever Christie strides fiercely onto the red carpet, she always makes sure to do so in an outfit that will make people sit up and pay attention.

Here are just some of our favourites from Christie’s career so far…

  • HBO’s Game of Thrones 2019 premiere

    Looking every inch a goddess, Gwendoline Christie stunned on the GOT season eight premiere red carpet in an Iris van Herpen gown from the designer’s Shift Souls Spring 2019 couture collection. 

    As fans of the fashion house may know, van Herpen is renowned for merging the boundaries of fashion and art to create creative avant-garde pieces – and Christie’s dress, which featured layers upon layers of vibrant organza, called to mind a beautiful gossamer butterfly.

    Hidden among the cries of “divine” and “girl on fire” and “flawless” on Christie’s Instagram post, there was one comment that pretty much summed up everyone’s mood.

    “QUEEEEEN OF THE WORLD YAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!” screamed @out_the_closet,, enthusiasm clear in each and every single capital letter.

  • The British Fashion Awards 2015

    For this fashionable event, Gwendoline Christie glittered in Vivienne Westwood and Solange Azagury-Partridge jewellery.

  • In Fabric premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends the UK Premiere of 'In Fabric' at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

    For this event, Gwendoline Christie wore a sleeveless knee-length little black dress from Comme des Garçons featuring sculptural, rose-like detailing on the skirt.

  • The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

    Gwendoline Christie dazzled in citrine silk at this red carpet event, and kept her accessories to a minimum: think a bronzed silk clutch, white pumps and Ara Vartanian jewellery.

  • HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

    Black was the power colour of choice for Gwendoline Christie at this star-studded event.

  • The European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

    Gwendoline Christie attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    As the foreboding Captain Phasma, she wears a metallic uniform. For the Star Wars premiere, though, Gwendoline Christie mixed things up by donning a flowing floor-length gown patterned with black.

  • The Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

    8911 - LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Channeling the sci-fi theme, Gwendoline Christie dazzled in silver sequins at the LA premiere of The Last Jedi.

  • The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival

    6877 - CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Gwendoline Christie attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie wore a blush Fendi dress (with vivid pink heels) for The Beguiled premiere at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2017.

  • The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    6312 - BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: 74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Gwendoline Christie arrives to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie kept things simple and elegant in a creamy Grecian gown at the 2017 Golden Globes.

  • The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    5076 - LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie wore a blue sating gown as she arrived at the 2016 SAG Awards to support Game of Thrones.

  • The EE British Academy Film Awards

    Gwendoline Christie donned a gown by Lanvin and Atelier Swarovski jewellery at The Royal Opera House for the 2016 BAFTAs.

  • HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie kept things fun in black sequins for HBO’s post-Emmy party at The Plaza on 18 September 2016.

  • The European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

    Gwendoline Christie walked the red carpet in Leicester Square, dressed in a black Giles dress with feathers.

  • The Los Angeles Premiere 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

    5016 - LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Gwendoline Christie attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie wore  a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown for the Star Wars premiere.

  • 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' UK premiere

    4958 - LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Gwendoline Christie attends 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 5, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie played Commander Lyme in the final instalment of the Hunger Games series, and took to the London red carpet in silver sequins.

  • HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party

    “I am wearing a Giles Deacon dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection, which is actually being shown tomorrow at London Fashion Week,” Gwendoline Christie told InStyle at the Emmys. “It’s a custom gown, so you won’t see this one on the runway, but there will be similar styles.”

  • The World Premiere of Game Of Thrones: Season 5

    4667 - LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Gwendoline Christie attends the World Premiere of 'Game Of Thrones: Season 5' at the Tower of London on March 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie was majestic in monochrome at this GOT event.

  • The 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Gala' at the Victoria & Albert Museum

    Gwendoline Christie wore gold satin for the Victoria & Albert Museum’s opening of its much-anticipated Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition.

  • The Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends the 2015 Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on September 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

    Gwendoline Christie gave polka dots a serious update in this sheer black dress with long sleeves and metallic details.

  • The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Gwendoline Christie made a statement in a red satin Giles gown at the 2015 SAG Awards.

  • The British Fashion Awards

    4597 - LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Gwendoline Christie attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie went back to black for the 2014 British Fashion Awards.

  • The 2014 Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

    4584 - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 04: Gwendoline Christie attends the Harpers Bazaar Women of the year 2014 at Claridge's Hotel on November 4, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

    Another day, another Giles Deacon dress. This time, though, Gwendoline Christie opted for an all-white number (with a built-in cape for good measure).

  • The EE British Academy Film Awards 2014

    For the 2014 BAFTAs, Gwendoline Christie opted for a chiffon Giles gown with black pumps.

  • HBO's Official 2014 Golden Globe Awards After Party

    4622 - BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

    Gwendoline Christie’s strapless cream and black leather minidress boasted a full tulip skirt, for added impact.

  • HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Los Angeles Premiere

    For the 2013 premiere of Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie decided to channel all the glitz and glam of King’s Landing in a gold Giles dress with nude pumps.

  • The premiere of 'Welcome to Marwen'

    Gwendoline Christie may be known for her love of all things Giles Deacon, but she wore a Miu Miu Resort 2019 dress on this occasion.

  • The 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards

    1027 - LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Gwendoline Christie attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    Gwendoline Christie wore a black dress with a bold red lip for this high-profile event at the Tate Modern.

  • The 2013 Elle Style Awards

    1614 - LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Gwendoline Christie attends the Elle Style Awards at Savoy Hotel on February 11, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie paired this unusual golden dress with two of 2013’s biggest beauty trends: matte red lips and a strong side parting.

  • The 2018 Into Film Awards at BFI Southbank

    9313 - LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Gwendoline Christie attends the Into Film Awards at BFI Southbank on March 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    For this event, Gwendoline Christie opted for the smart casual approach: think a long Cambridge-style boating blazer in navy blue with grey stripes, paired with suit trousers and heels.

  • The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    6330 - LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Gwendoline Christie attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

     Gwendoline Christie cited Vivienne Westwood’s “activist mindset” as the inspiration behind this shimmering, black jumpsuit.

  • The 57th BFI London Film Festival

    Gwendoline Christie went for a peaches-and-cream ensemble at the Zero Theorem film premiere.

  • The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

    1563 - NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Actress Gwendoline Christie attends The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at 548 West 22nd Street on November 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie gave this vintage cream gown a contemporary twist by pairing it with black heels, gold jewellery and a tousled pixie.

  • The 2015 Elle Style Awards

    4643 - LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Gwendoline Christie attends the Elle Style Awards 2015 at Sky Garden @ The Walkie Talkie Tower on February 24, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

    Gwendoline Christie made sure she stood out at this Sky Garden event by donning the very same dark print cape which debuted earlier that same week at London Fashion Week for Giles’s Autumn/Winter 2015-16 collection.

Images: Getty

Topics

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is editor of Stylist.co.uk, where she chases after rogue apostrophes and specialises in films, comic books, feminism and television. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends. 

