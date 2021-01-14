H&M x Simone Rocha is coming this spring and it’s all kinds of glorious

There hasn’t been much to sink our fashion teeth into these past few months. Sure, a new loungewear set gets the heart racing a little more than it used to and going to the supermarket in our new coat now constitutes an occasion. But, nothing to really whet our sartorial appetite. Well, get ready because there is something actually, properly, brilliantly exciting on the horizon because H&M is teaming up with London-based designer Simone Rocha this spring and it is going to be glorious.

Continuing a long tradition of acclaimed designer collaborations which has seen the likes of Stella McCartney, Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, Moschino and Erdem apply their masterful creations to a high street, this year’s collaboration with Rocha is set to be just as grand, if not grander.