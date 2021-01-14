H&M x Simone Rocha is coming this spring and it’s all kinds of glorious
Billie Bhatia
H&M is teaming up with Simone Rocha and this might be the prettiest collaboration we have ever seen. Mark this date in your diaries, you are going to want in.
There hasn’t been much to sink our fashion teeth into these past few months. Sure, a new loungewear set gets the heart racing a little more than it used to and going to the supermarket in our new coat now constitutes an occasion. But, nothing to really whet our sartorial appetite. Well, get ready because there is something actually, properly, brilliantly exciting on the horizon because H&M is teaming up with London-based designer Simone Rocha this spring and it is going to be glorious.
Continuing a long tradition of acclaimed designer collaborations which has seen the likes of Stella McCartney, Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, Moschino and Erdem apply their masterful creations to a high street, this year’s collaboration with Rocha is set to be just as grand, if not grander.
Irish designer Simone Rocha’s romantic modern take on femininity has earned her the title of being one of the most coveted shows at London Fashion Week and a firm favourite among industry insiders. Rocha’s appeal isn’t limited to just a London fan base (although it is an incredibly strong one here) but also resonates with some of the world’s best dressed women including Rihanna, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger and Chloë Sevigny, and has become the go-to for standout red carpet moments.
Rocha’s easy to identify aesthetic of florals, tulle and pearls often paired with the most delicate of fabrics in soft colours is what gets our fashion hearts racing and staying true to form, this is exactly what you can expect from the collaboration that will drop in stores 11th March 2021.
“I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me. As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.”
“Being able to do something with so many people across all ages, all sizes, all nationalities it was really important for me that the collection brought femininity, strength and modernity” reflects Rocha.
“When you wear Simone Rocha, you feel like the belle of the ball.” Notes model and muse Adwoa Aboah who stars in the campaign video alongside Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and fellow model Tess McMillan.
So, what can you expect from this collaboration? Pieces so pretty you’ll cry out for a party when you see then, and more importantly, something to look forward to.
