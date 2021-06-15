Hailey Bieber just wore the summer dress of dreams from this cult British brand and it’s still available to buy
For anybody needing a nudge in the direction of just where to locate the dress of their dreams, look no further than cult British brand Rixo.
It would appear that 2021 is going from strength to strength for Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, the founders of cult British brand, Rixo.
Following hot on the heels of its sustainable swimwear launch, its debut shoe launch and a first foray into bridesmaid dresses, Rixo has now found a new fan in Hailey Bieber.
While on holiday this week, Bieber wore the brand’s Gemma Vintage Rose dress, which is a short-sleeved black midi dress adorned with roses, marking the first time the model has worn the brand.
Bieber sharing an image of her in her Rixo dress to her 33 million Instagram followers is no small feat for the British brand, which has also been worn by Sandra Bullock, Monikh Dale and Daisy Ridley in recent years.
Indeed, Rixo is going from strength to strength, with sustainability and inclusivity at the heart of its efforts. A recent size-inclusive collaboration with American retailer Target enabled them to partake in some market research about the Rixo styles that plus-size women would most like to wear, while the brand’s recent swimwear launch is just another sustainable string to its bow.
“Our aim is to keep on doing as much as we can do and, even if we get criticism, we will keep on chipping away,” Rix recently told Stylist. “We’re just trying to do as much as we can.”