It would appear that 2021 is going from strength to strength for Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, the founders of cult British brand, Rixo.

Following hot on the heels of its sustainable swimwear launch, its debut shoe launch and a first foray into bridesmaid dresses, Rixo has now found a new fan in Hailey Bieber.

While on holiday this week, Bieber wore the brand’s Gemma Vintage Rose dress, which is a short-sleeved black midi dress adorned with roses, marking the first time the model has worn the brand.