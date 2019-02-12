5 grown-up ways to wear hair accessories this season
- Posted by
- Harriet Davey
- Published
From Hanna Mw to Vanessa Hong, statement hair accessories are the style craze that’s taken over Instagram. The best thing about the trend? It translate perfectly into your IRL wardrobe too. We’ve found the best slides, scrunchies and headbands to give your look a 2020 ready update.
Here at Stylist we’re always happy to welcome a new trend into our lives, especially one that needs minimal effort. This is why hair accessories are the ultimate hero buy this season. On days where a slightly average outfit needs an uplift, or a statement look needs a finishing touch – it’s all about accessorising your locks.
We’ve probably all worn a ribbon, clip or even a personalised velvet padded headband (you remember the ones) at some stage in our childhood, right? Well, thanks to the likes of Gucci, Miu Miu and Prada they’re back in grown up form.
If you like people watching in real life, or through Instagram, then you will have noticed hair accessories becoming a thing. So much so, that the insiders at liketoknow.it have told us there has been a massive 4500% increase in searches for them.
If you’re feeling inspired to experiment with a new look this spring, hair accessories are the perfect way to refresh your style, without investing in an entire wardrobe overhaul. A classic black turtleneck feels fresh with a line-up of pearl-embellished clips in your hair, while a velvet hairband makes a statement when paired with a colourful cardigan.
Our editors and influencers have been trying out different ways to jazz up their hair, and we’ve made an edit of our favourite styles. Scroll down to see how to style hair accessories for 2020.
1) Layered barrettes
You may have noticed practically everyone is wearing hair clips at any given opportunity. The barrette clip has previously been associated with something you may find at the depths of your grandmother’s jewellery box, but they’re back.
The retro hair accessory is cool again, and it’s all about multiple clips – the more the better, in fact. It’s the 2020 way to wear them, and we approve.
Gucci crystal single hair barrette
When it comes to iconic accessories, no one does it quite like Gucci. Add a touch of the Italian fashion powerhouses’s signature maximalist style to your look with an attention-grabbing embellished hair clip. This tortoiseshell beauty has been doing the rounds for a while now, we’re still big fans of the logo style.
Valet Claudia shell hair clips – set of two
Valet is one of the go-to brands we always look to for must-have hair accessories. Now you’ve seen these shell clips, you can see why, right?
Shop Valet Claudia shell hair clips – set of two at Harvey Nichols £50
2) The luxe scrunchie
When Jason Momoa stepped onto the Oscars 2019 red carpet wearing a custom Fendi scrunchie to match his blush suit, we knew we were witnessing the rebirth of an iconic hair accessory.
One year on, and our love for the 90s-style essential has never been stronger. This statement hair tie brings personality to even the most pared-back outfits, so do as Jason and did pair yours with office-ready outfits or co-ordinate yours with a printed midi dress for an Instagram-worthy take on the trend.
Ganni heavy satin scrunchie
When it comes to style crushes, our love affair with Ganni will go down as one the greatest in fashion history. From their signature knitwear to the frill-collar shirt that every influencer is wearing, the Copenhagen-based brand can do no wrong. Case in point is their satin scrunchie – thanks to a stand-out lilac print and an oversized fit, it will look just as a chic on your wrist as it does in your hair.
Jennifer Behr silk and lurex-blend hair tie
With a metallic lame scarf detail, this statement scrunchie offers more than just a touch of glam rock. Wear with blue denim and a timeless white shirt for a daytime look that is effortlessly elegant and oh-so easy to wear.
Shop Jennifer Behr silk and lurex-blend hair tie at Net-A-Porter £150
3) The chunky headband
Stylist’s fashion news editor Billie Bhatia is a fan of the padded headband, so much so she wrote a story all about her love for the Blair Waldolf-inspired headwear. Billie has gone for the logo Prada style (shop it here) and we’ve found a couple of other styles that are gaining our attention.
Add them to any outfit to feel instantly more Blair.
Free People easy like Sunday headband
We all remember owning one of these at primary school, or having a friend that did.
The velvet headband is well and truly back. It’ll make any outfit look instantly chic, and makes you look like you’ve actually made an effort with your hair – with no effort needed.
Wald Berlin pearl-embellished velvet headband
We can’t help but stare at this headband and think of everything we’ll wear it with. The plush pink velvet will suit all hair colours, and although it may be on the premium price point you’ll wear it so many times.
Shop Wald Berlin pearl-embellished velvet headband at Net-A-Porter, £143
4) Add big bows
Take the school-girl preppy look away from bow hair accessories by adding them to a more tailored outfit. Fanny Ekstrand makes them work by opting for chic black style with a statement blazer.
Note: wearing them at the back of your hair rather than the front is also a way to keep them looking grown-up.
Tegan nude satin hair bow barette
Whether you add this bow barrette to a suit, dress or even a jeans and t-shirt combo it’ll look effortlessly stylish. The silky champagne tones are perfect if you looking for pared-back approach that will compliment any outfit.
Miu Miu crystal-embellished velvet hair clip
We’ve told you how velvet is a key component in your wardrobe, but we must now stress that velvet hair bows are a particular winner – thanks to Miu Miu.
Shop Miu Miu crystal-embellished velvet hair clip at Net-A-Porter, £190
5. Updated grips
If you’re already sporting a velvet headband and have an entire drawer dedicated to your scrunchie collection you’ll want to move straight to the holy grail of hair accessories, the embellished grip. Embrace a more-is-more approach with a whole stock of embellished hair grips and wear them all at once for a playful statement look. For a more subtle –F but no less effective – take on the trend, a single faux pearl hair slide feels elegantly chic when worn alone with a silky slip dress after dark.
Zara pack of pearl bead and shell hair clips
Whether you wear your hair up or down, they’ll not only do the practical job of kirby grips, they’ll also look good too. Shell accessories are key this season, so this is an easy and affordable way to give them a go.
Simone Rocha faux pearl-embellished flower hair slide
No longer just for brides, pearl hair clips are making their way into our everyday uniforms. Slide these into your locks for a statement look that’ll make an impact to any outfit, day or night.
Shop Simone Rocha faux pearl-embellished flower hair slide at Matches Fashion, £75
Images courtesy of Getty & brands