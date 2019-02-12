5 grown-up ways to wear hair accessories this season

If you like people watching in real life, or through Instagram, then you will have noticed hair accessories becoming a thing. So much so, that the insiders at liketoknow.it have told us there has been a massive 4500% increase in searches for them.

If you’re feeling inspired to experiment with a new look this spring, hair accessories are the perfect way to refresh your style, without investing in an entire wardrobe overhaul. A classic black turtleneck feels fresh with a line-up of pearl-embellished clips in your hair, while a velvet hairband makes a statement when paired with a colourful cardigan.

Our editors and influencers have been trying out different ways to jazz up their hair, and we’ve made an edit of our favourite styles. Scroll down to see how to style hair accessories for 2020.