Not content with Harry Styles breaking the internet in one of his dresses on the cover of American Vogue, gender-fluid designer Harris Reed is now coming for our jewellery arsenals with his debut collaboration with Missoma.

25-year-old Reed, who uses the pronouns he/him, has lent his considerable sartorial zeal to a genderless collection with the British brand which he hopes will encourage people “to be your own light and define who you are through what you choose to explore.”

“Throughout this collaborative process, I was really able to let my creativity run free and able to dream as big as I could possibly dream,” Reed says of the collaboration. “Using jewellery pieces, like I do with clothes and make-up, as the building blocks in your tool box to best express who you are, exploring your individuality and your fluidity.”