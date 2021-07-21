Harry Styles’ go-to designer, Harris Reed, is releasing a line of genderless jewellery with cult brand Missoma
Not content with Harry Styles breaking the internet in one of his dresses on the cover of American Vogue, gender-fluid designer Harris Reed is now coming for our jewellery arsenals with his debut collaboration with Missoma.
25-year-old Reed, who uses the pronouns he/him, has lent his considerable sartorial zeal to a genderless collection with the British brand which he hopes will encourage people “to be your own light and define who you are through what you choose to explore.”
“Throughout this collaborative process, I was really able to let my creativity run free and able to dream as big as I could possibly dream,” Reed says of the collaboration. “Using jewellery pieces, like I do with clothes and make-up, as the building blocks in your tool box to best express who you are, exploring your individuality and your fluidity.”
The move is a natural step not only for Missoma, which launched its first genderless jewellery collection earlier this year, but for Reed too, who’s racking up firsts left, right and centre. Indeed, earlier this year, the designer lent his hand to a collaboration with Mac Cosmetics, the brand’s first gender-fluid collection in its history, as well as debuting his first six-look demi-couture collection, which was received by the industry with rapturous applause.
Reed’s collection with Missoma, whose tagline is ‘jewellery for everyone’, promises to fuse together his signature gothic romanticism with the homegrown brand’s universality and accessibility.
Harris Reed x Missoma will launch September 2021.
Images: courtesy of Missoma.