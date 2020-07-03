Harrods is opening its first ever outlet store, and you're going to shop there
- Billie Bhatia
London shopping destination Harrods opens its doors to Harrods Outlet, a permanent space in Westfield London offering designer discounts.
Along with Big Ben, the London Eye and the Natural History Museum, Knightsbridge’s Harrods is one of London’s most iconic destinations. One of the city’s most-loved shopping destinations, Harrods – and its famous green and gold bag – has played host to the world’s most esteemed designers across clothing, accessories, homeware and beauty.
Aside from the Christmas windows, the food hall of dreams (like actual mouth-watering dreams) and the first-floor bathrooms, one the most iconic parts of Harrods is the retail giant’s sale. Renowned for incredible buys and mile-long queues, the Harrods sale is a destination of choice for all fashionable women in the know. However, the window for opportunity to snap up these bargains has always been limited around times of the year.
For the first time ever, the store is launching a permanent outlet space in Westfield London (the White City location) that spans over two floors and 80,000 sq. feet and will be home to discounted new season product. So you no longer have to wait all year to get your hands on your most desired pieces at your most desired prices, but instead peruse the rails at your own leisure all year round.
“It’s important that our customers are treated to the renowned Harrods experience whilst shopping at Harrods Outlet, and this comes from the strength of the edits available in the new concept store. Some of my must-have picks in store are Zimmerman’s silk wrap dresses, Lisa Marie Fernandez’ effortless essentials and chic swimwear from Matteau. We are known for providing the ultimate in luxury, and the Outlet offering will be no different”, said Harrods’ fashion director Lydia King.
So, what can you expect from this socially-distanced shopping experience? Well, lots. Chloé bags at almost half price, Tom Ford at 40% off, 50% off Nars products and so much more. In fact over 100 fashion and accessory brands and precisely 120,000 pieces of premium product waiting to be scored by savvy shoppers.
On your marks, get set, shop.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of Harrods