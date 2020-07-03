Along with Big Ben, the London Eye and the Natural History Museum, Knightsbridge’s Harrods is one of London’s most iconic destinations. One of the city’s most-loved shopping destinations, Harrods – and its famous green and gold bag – has played host to the world’s most esteemed designers across clothing, accessories, homeware and beauty.

Aside from the Christmas windows, the food hall of dreams (like actual mouth-watering dreams) and the first-floor bathrooms, one the most iconic parts of Harrods is the retail giant’s sale. Renowned for incredible buys and mile-long queues, the Harrods sale is a destination of choice for all fashionable women in the know. However, the window for opportunity to snap up these bargains has always been limited around times of the year.