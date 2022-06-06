Harry Styles’ favourite brand SS Daley just won fashion’s most prestigious award

The rest, as they say, is history. Three years after that debut endorsement and, not only has the collaborative trifecta between Daley, Lambert and Styles been cemented, but Daley has just been awarded the coveted 2022 LVMH Prize, whose previous recipients include Christopher Kane and Thebe Magugu.

“None of it feels at all real,” Daley wrote on social media of his win. “I’m so thrilled to have had the opportunity to introduce my world to the incredible jury. Thank you to everyone for their constant support, it really wouldn’t be possible without the incredible team around me.”

As part of his prize, Daley will receive a £300,000 cash prize and a year’s worth of mentorship, during which he plans to strategise for his brand’s e-commerce offering. It looks like there’s a new golden boy on the style block.