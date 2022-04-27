The internet is losing its mind over Harry Styles’ peeping toe – here’s why
Harry Styles has divided the internet over his peeping big toe in his latest shoot – and the discourse alone is toe-tally brilliant (sorry).
In August 2011, Harry Styles tweeted something which, today, has aged like a fine wine: “People keep calling me a toe?!” he decried on the app.
And now, despite the plethora of issues facing the world, it is indeed Harry Styles and his literal big toe – rather than the fact that people keep calling him a toe – that has got the internet’s tongue wagging.
In a shoot with Better Homes & Gardens, which was photographed by the legendary Tim Walker, Styles can be seen sporting flannel pyjamas and a pair of red cashmere socks. So far, so normal –with one exception: his big toe is poking out of a hole in the sock. And it is this detail that has most excited the internet.
“That toe pic is worth $7,000. What are you doing giving it out for free, @Harry_Styles????” tweeted one user.
Not to ruin the toe-tastic discourse surrounding the singer and his big toe, but the chances are the toe-flash is an excuse to plug his beauty brand Pleasing, which launched a new collection of nail varnishes called Shroom Bloom last month. One of the polishes in the collection, Sprouting, is a familiar shade of pale green. What an apt name, given how his toe is sprouting from its sock.
Images: courtesy of Hanna Moon; Tim Walker for Better Homes & Garden magazine; Getty