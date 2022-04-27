Harry Styles fashion: the star flashes toe in new shoot
The internet is losing its mind over Harry Styles’ peeping toe – here’s why

Harry Styles has divided the internet over his peeping big toe in his latest shoot – and the discourse alone is toe-tally brilliant (sorry).

In August 2011, Harry Styles tweeted something which, today, has aged like a fine wine: “People keep calling me a toe?!” he decried on the app.

And now, despite the plethora of issues facing the world, it is indeed Harry Styles and his literal big toe – rather than the fact that people keep calling him a toe – that has got the internet’s tongue wagging.  

Harry Styles' toe has caused a stir on the internet.

In a shoot with Better Homes & Gardens, which was photographed by the legendary Tim Walker, Styles can be seen sporting flannel pyjamas and a pair of red cashmere socks. So far, so normal –with one exception: his big toe is poking out of a hole in the sock. And it is this detail that has most excited the internet. 

“That toe pic is worth $7,000. What are you doing giving it out for free, @Harry_Styles????” tweeted one user.

Not to ruin the toe-tastic discourse surrounding the singer and his big toe, but the chances are the toe-flash is an excuse to plug his beauty brand Pleasing, which launched a new collection of nail varnishes called Shroom Bloom last month. One of the polishes in the collection, Sprouting, is a familiar shade of pale green. What an apt name, given how his toe is sprouting from its sock. 

Harry Styles and his toe safely tucked away on stage at Coachella.

It’s been quite the few months for Styles, after he made his Coachella debut clad in Gucci sequins and with guest appearances from Shania Twain and Lizzo. Harry (and his toe) really can do no wrong. 

Images: courtesy of Hanna Moon; Tim Walker for Better Homes & Garden magazine; Getty