A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is in the works – here’s everything we know so far
After a long-rumoured collaboration, Alessandro Michele has confirmed that a Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration, deftly named Ha Ha Ha, is on its way.
Earlier this year, a heavily pregnant Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, graced the front row at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show with stellar celebrity aplomb.
With her stomach on show and her head adorned with an array of costume jewellery, you’d be forgiven for assuming that this was all the celebrity endorsement anybody needed from Gucci to see them through the year. But you’d be wrong.
While whispers about a potential partnership have swirled for years, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele has finally confirmed that a collaboration with Harry Styles is coming.
Unveiled during the recent Gucci menswear show in Milan, Gucci Ha Ha Ha is described as “a collection born from a creative relationship that self-generates from amusement and ends with the tangibility of a product”.
In a statement, Michele said: “Harry has an incredible sense of fashion. The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him… We ended up with a mix of aesthetics, from 1970s pop and bohemia to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.”
The 25-piece collection, whose name is not only a play on Michele and Styles’ first names but also how the two sign off their emails to one another, is an amalgam of both parties’ signature whimsical froth; there are the 70s fit-and-flare trousers Styles favours and the outre prints that Michele has long endorsed.
Michele and Styles’ long-standing relationship can be dated back to 2017, when the performer started wearing Gucci to promote his first album as a solo artist. In the years since, he’s not only been outfitted in Gucci for most of his public appearances, but has also starred in campaigns for the Italian heritage brand.
Gucci Ha Ha Ha will hit Gucci stores in October.
Images: courtesy of Getty