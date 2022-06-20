A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is in the works – here’s everything we know so far

Earlier this year, a heavily pregnant Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, graced the front row at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show with stellar celebrity aplomb.

With her stomach on show and her head adorned with an array of costume jewellery, you’d be forgiven for assuming that this was all the celebrity endorsement anybody needed from Gucci to see them through the year. But you’d be wrong.

While whispers about a potential partnership have swirled for years, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele has finally confirmed that a collaboration with Harry Styles is coming.