Contrary to other brands, Pangaia – its name comprises “pan” meaning all-inclusive and “Gaia”, the Greek earth goddess – designs its clothes in a lab, with a collective of scientists, who work in tandem to develop sustainable alternatives to resource-reliant traditional materials.

It’s only going from strength to strength too: not only did Pangaia surpass its 2019 sales figures in the first 10 months of 2020, but it also managed to stay profitable too, proving that the future of fashion could well be green after all.

And with a starry clutch of fans including Bieber, Styles, JLo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bella Hadid among many others, the only question left to ask is who will be next to join the Pangaia family?