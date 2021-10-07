Pangaia is the sustainable label Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of
What do a bunch of A-listers all have in common with each other? Their unwavering love of earth-first label Pangaia apparently.
Harry Styles puts the meaning into the word style, that much we know. Whether he’s wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue or sporting glitter-adorned jumpsuits on stage, the Mancunian knows his way around a stellar outfit like no other.
The latest couple of additions to the star’s Golden wardrobe? A pair of shorts from carbon-neutral brand Vuori and a fluorescent fuchsia hoodie courtesy of celebrity favourite, earth-first label Pangaia, which counts a legion of other celebrities as its fans too.
You’ll no doubt recognise the brand’s signature flashy colours from lockdown 1.0 last year, when Pangaia’s star ascended rapidly thanks to its conscious credentials and ubiquitous two-piece tracksuits, which now struggle to stay in stock.
But far from being just another brand designing covetable clothes, Pangaia is set apart thanks to its innovative craftmanship. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has focused on the science of making materials, which has resulted in T-shirts crafted from 60% saltwater seaweed and 40% organic cotton and puffer coats filled with “Flower Down”, which took the brand 10 years to develop and is essentially, as the name suggests, dried flowers.
Contrary to other brands, Pangaia – its name comprises “pan” meaning all-inclusive and “Gaia”, the Greek earth goddess – designs its clothes in a lab, with a collective of scientists, who work in tandem to develop sustainable alternatives to resource-reliant traditional materials.
It’s only going from strength to strength too: not only did Pangaia surpass its 2019 sales figures in the first 10 months of 2020, but it also managed to stay profitable too, proving that the future of fashion could well be green after all.
And with a starry clutch of fans including Bieber, Styles, JLo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bella Hadid among many others, the only question left to ask is who will be next to join the Pangaia family?
Images: courtesy of Instagram.