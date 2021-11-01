The details you might have missed from Harry Styles’ epic Halloween outfit
- Posted by
- Naomi May
- Published
Harry Styles threw the biggest – and best – Harryween party this weekend, and this one outfit was the most original of all.
No stranger to a sartorial statement making, Harry Styles made the biggest Halloween splash of all with his costume this weekend.
Performing a surprise rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow at his Harryween concert at New York City’s Madison Square Gardens, the Mancunian dressed as the Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy, a look that comprised head-to-toe Gucci gingham, no less.
Styled by his go-to stylist, Harry Lambert, Styles’ get-up comprised a blue gingham mini dress, red pointelle tights, and blue ankle boots with a red glitter tip.
Atop Styles’ head was a blue gingham bow, while his face was painted (by Gucci beauty, of course) with two red splotches of blush and, ever the perfectionist with an eye for details, the star even carried a Dorothy-inspired picnic basket complete with a toy Toto.
In a photo shared to his Instagram story, Styles was even surrounded by other characters from the iconic 1939 film, including the Tinman, the Lion and the Wicked Witch of the West.
But the spooky statements didn’t stop there. After a quick outfit change, the star returned to the stage as a Liberace-inspired angel in a cream-coloured ruffled ensemble, which he completed with four ornate pearls adorned on his cheeks.
Despite the hoard of Hollywood stars understanding the assignment, Styles’ get-up was Somewhere Over The Rainbow-levels of fabulous.
Images: Getty/Theo Wargo / Staff, courtesy of Instagram / @harrystyles.