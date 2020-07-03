You can now make Harry Styles’ viral JW Anderson cardigan at home
- Billie Bhatia
Fans of Harry Styles rejoice, you can now make his iconic patchwork cardigan at home thanks to this little gift from the designer JW Anderson.
We are used to seeing fashion trends go viral on Instagram, from dresses and skirts to shorts and even loungewear sets. But thanks to Tik Tok’s meteoric rise to social media stardom, the platform is now drumming up viral fashion too.
If you haven’t already got a Tik Tok addiction like the rest of us, you are missing out. Filled with dance, cookery and crafting videos, Tik Tok is the AlaDdin’s cave of creativity. Which explains how a patchwork cardigan has managed to go viral on the app.
In February, Harry Styles – whose wardrobe is a rotation of fashion smash hits that both warm our souls and inspire our accessories (yes, that pearl necklace you want is thanks to the singer’s influence) – wore a JW Anderson bright coloured patchwork cardigan during a rehearsal for an appearance on The Today Show. Since then adoring fans of Styles’ style have taken it upon themselves to recreate this eclectic 70s-inspired look… thanks to some inventive knitting on the hashtag #harrystylescardigan on Tik Tok.
The JW Anderson cardigan in question has since sold out (at a budget-busting £1,250), but the designer, Jonathan Anderson, has been so impressed with the creativity that has come out of this viral movement that he has now released the pattern to the cardigan so that fans can recreate the piece in all its designer glory. “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” a statement from the designer says.
If you’ve exhausted your jigsaw puzzles, your colouring in books and your DIY candles, your next craft project awaits.
Images: Getty / JW Anderson