We are used to seeing fashion trends go viral on Instagram, from dresses and skirts to shorts and even loungewear sets. But thanks to Tik Tok’s meteoric rise to social media stardom, the platform is now drumming up viral fashion too.

If you haven’t already got a Tik Tok addiction like the rest of us, you are missing out. Filled with dance, cookery and crafting videos, Tik Tok is the AlaDdin’s cave of creativity. Which explains how a patchwork cardigan has managed to go viral on the app.