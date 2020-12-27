As we come to the end of the year we have many questions. Apparently, though, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is who was the most stylish celebrity of 2020? Even though comfy classics like tie-dye, joggers and tracksuits were what everyone spent most of their time wearing during this year’s lockdowns, we were always able to rely on one person to up the ante in the outfit department: Harry Styles.

Research by money.co.uk found that Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Meghan Markle were among the top 10 most Googled celebrity style icons, but it was the ex One Directioner and now face of Gucci who ultimately took the crown. Harry’s selection of frilly blouses, pearl necklaces and statement suits proved popular beyond his home fans in the UK, though – he s also considered the number one stylish celebrity in 17 other countries including Australia and Mexico. With several standout outfits under his suitably stylish belt, we take a look back at some of Harry’s best fashion moments of 2020.

The Vogue December cover

Harry Styles made history as the first solo male to appear on the cover of Vogue this December. Wearing a dress designed by Gucci as well as a selection of outfits including a custom-made Palomo powder blue suit and frill blouse, the gender-fluid cover gained nearly 7 million likes on one of Harry’s rare Instagram posts.

The Watermelon Sugar music video

With Hawaiian printed shirts, heart-shaped sunnies, crochet tops and cropped jumpers, Harry gave us the lift we all needed this summer with the music video for his hit single, Watermelon Sugar. The knit vest which has now become a key item in our autumn/winter wardrobes also features in the video. Get the look yourself with printed-shirts in a loose fit.

The BRIT Awards

As one of the first, and last, events where guests could attend IRL, Harry showed up to the 2020 BRIT Awards in a brown Gucci suit with his signature string of pearls and a pair of Mary Janes (with socks). The killer outfits didn’t stop there. He then performed in a lace jumpsuit by – you guessed it – Gucci. How do you round of a night of impeccable outfits? You save the best until last, of course. Harry wore a Marc Jacobs bright yellow three-piece suit with clashing purple pussy-bow blouse to the after party.

Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards 2020

Harry Styles performing at The BRIT Awards 2020

Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards 2020 after party

The off-duty outfit

Leaving the Radio 2 studio, Harry’s 70s-inspired look with flared cord trousers, a Breton top and embroidered jacket is an easy outfit to recreate. To complete the ensemble you’ll of course want to add a pearl necklace, chunky rings and red nail polish to the mix.

Harry Styles at BBC Radio 2

Seeing as everyone has been searching for Harry Styles’ outfits, we’ve put together a little capsule wardrobe we can all wear to be a bit more Harry. Because, he’s number one after all.

