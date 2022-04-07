For anybody looking to upgrade their jewellery arsenal, there’s a new kitsch-inspired bling style in town that’s crying out to be woven into your existing daily rotation.

Peppered throughout Missoma’s latest Peace & Love collection were tiny jelly-esque hearts. This was followed swiftly by Topshop, whose statement-making glass heart drop earrings are demanding to be loaded onto your ear lobes.

It’s no surprise that hearts have become the dainty decoration du jour for jewellery given the spike in the shape’s popularity on TikTok. Kate Spade and Coach’s heart-shaped bags have repeatedly sold out after going viral on the video-sharing app, while the #KidCore hashtag – which is filled with novelty hearts –has been viewed more than 1 billion times.