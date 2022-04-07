All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From rings to chains and everything in-between, there’s a piece of bling with serious heart to suit all tastes.
For anybody looking to upgrade their jewellery arsenal, there’s a new kitsch-inspired bling style in town that’s crying out to be woven into your existing daily rotation.
Peppered throughout Missoma’s latest Peace & Love collection were tiny jelly-esque hearts. This was followed swiftly by Topshop, whose statement-making glass heart drop earrings are demanding to be loaded onto your ear lobes.
It’s no surprise that hearts have become the dainty decoration du jour for jewellery given the spike in the shape’s popularity on TikTok. Kate Spade and Coach’s heart-shaped bags have repeatedly sold out after going viral on the video-sharing app, while the #KidCore hashtag – which is filled with novelty hearts –has been viewed more than 1 billion times.
Don’t settle for boring bling; lean into the kitsch of heart-adorned jewellery.
Missoma jelly heart gemstone necklace
This gold necklace is covered with multi-coloured jelly hearts and is perfect for styling with as many other different chains as you can.
Topshop sugared-heart drop earrings
Almost good enough to eat, these sugared-heart drop earrings are a dream for lending a helping stylistic hand to tired get-ups.
Hey Harper Lime Passion ring
There’s nothing quite like a novelty ring, and this heart-shaped signet number from waterproof jewellery company Hey Harper is a case in point.
SandraAlexandra Heart of Glass hoop earrings
Subtle but still stylish, this pair of heart hoops ought to be a go-to for anybody looking to add a touch of fun to a seasonal wedding outfit.
Shop SandraAlexandra Heart of Glass hoop earrings at Liberty London, £80
Florence London little heart earrings
A hoop isn’t for everybody; if you’re one of the many who prefer a stud, this delicate pair of little heart earrings is a perfect addition to any arsenal.
Dana Levy ceramic evil eye choker
London label Dana Levy handmakes all of its pieces from its studio in the capital. Its heart-covered beaded choker is a summer style standout.
Anouska Georgia London True Love earrings
Some days just don’t require larger-than-life hoops. For those exact days, opt for this dainty pair of heart hoops instead.
Shop Anouska Georgia London True Love earrings at The Drop, £12
Sophia's Jewels colourful hearts ring
The best way to wear rings? Stack them all on at once to create a nonchalantly stylish jewellery ensemble. This pastel-toned ring is a no-brainer addition.
Missoma twisted heart hoop earrings
Put a new spin on your everyday gold hoop earrings with these twisted heart iterations, which will add a quirky touch to your go-to line-up.
