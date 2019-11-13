These high street heels will make you want to step straight into party season

If you thought winter meant getting to stop your monthly pedicure trips, think again. With party season on the horizon, there are so many reasons to kick off your tights and boots combo and step straight into heels.

We know what you’re thinking, the idea of putting on a pair of heels can actually put you off the idea of a night out – until you see Zara’s latest shoe collection, that is. With the mainline collection having affordable strappy heels, mules and platforms and the premium edit Blue Collection comprising of styles that could be mistaken for designer pairs, you’re spoilt for choice. Add to this the Special Prices section (find it highlighted in pink at zara.com) with under £30 pairs and there’s no excuse not to join in with the festivities.