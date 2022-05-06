What to wear for every type of hen party this summer using what you already have in your wardrobe
Whether you’re jet-setting off to sunnier climes or simply escaping zone 6, take the headache out of hen do dressing with this comprehensive outfit guide.
After a two-year hiatus from throwing raucous and rowdy parties to celebrate the end of singledom for our loved ones, hen parties in all of their glory – “lesbihens” and “stens” included – are back with a vengeance just in time for the mini heatwave. It’s no wonder, then, that Google has noted a 250% uptick in searches for hen do outfits in the last month.
But once the phallic straws are ordered, the balloons are blown up, and the organisation is done (leave that to the Type A brain that’s good with Excel), attention ought to turn to outfits. Now, hen do dressing is truly a fine art; the bride must never be upstaged, but in the pictures that will be immortalised forever, you, one of the hen’s chicks, need an outfit that ages well.
Whether your bride-to-be is traversing to just outside of zone 5 on her hen or jet-setting to a beachside club to sip on a mojito, there’s a hen do outfit for every style and every body. Consider this your go-to guide for hen do dressing (and focus the rest of your attention on the important part: having fun).
The Ibiza hen
Should any of your hen parties take you to the Balearics’ white isle this summer, rest assured: getting dressed fabulously with your fellow chicks has never been easier. Ibiza’s signature bohemian sartorial DNA extends to visitors of its golden sands and crystal waters too. Take your hen do cues from fellow Ibizan natives, who swear by the power of floor-sweeping floaty maxi dresses, slick sandals and lashings of shimmering gold jewellery. It’s a laid-back bride-to-be and her chicks’ stylistic dream come true.
The London hen
It doesn’t have to be London, it could be Manchester, Leeds or Edinburgh – anywhere, really – but the fact remains that city hen dos are a chance to firmly inject the fun back into fashion. Our harried daily lives rarely allow for us to throw on our favourite heels and a form-fitting skirt, but on this weekend away with your closest group of friends, embrace the over the top. Reach for heels that allow you to walk on cobbles, skirts that allow you to dance all night and jewellery that makes as much of a statement as the party itself as you raise a glass to the bride-to-be.
The Barcelona hen
Whether you choose rooftop cocktails with the bridal party or a chic dinner in Barcelona’s Gaudi haven, the gothic quarter, make no mistake that dressing for a hen do in the Spanish city is a reveller’s dream. The art here is to ensure your outfit is as colourful as the city itself, while also ensuring you can walk comfortably on its cobbled streets after a sangria or four. Reach for kitten heels, which are having a triumphant return to the fore this year, and a mini skirt and jacket co-ord to keep it cool and oh-so buena.
The Cotswolds hen
In case you’ve been dealing with a bad case of a bridezilla, the easiest and most pain-free party to dress for is the one that sees you drive to the great old British seaside. This hen do is guaranteed to provide a bounty of fish, chips and pints (potentially wine in a box too), which eradicates any of the sartorial pressure you might have felt heading to a city. Reach for your breeziest smock dress and your comfiest trainers and use the time in the country to let go and just have some serious fun.
Images: courtesy of Getty