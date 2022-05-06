After a two-year hiatus from throwing raucous and rowdy parties to celebrate the end of singledom for our loved ones, hen parties in all of their glory – “lesbihens” and “stens” included – are back with a vengeance just in time for the mini heatwave. It’s no wonder, then, that Google has noted a 250% uptick in searches for hen do outfits in the last month.

But once the phallic straws are ordered, the balloons are blown up, and the organisation is done (leave that to the Type A brain that’s good with Excel), attention ought to turn to outfits. Now, hen do dressing is truly a fine art; the bride must never be upstaged, but in the pictures that will be immortalised forever, you, one of the hen’s chicks, need an outfit that ages well.

Whether your bride-to-be is traversing to just outside of zone 5 on her hen or jet-setting to a beachside club to sip on a mojito, there’s a hen do outfit for every style and every body. Consider this your go-to guide for hen do dressing (and focus the rest of your attention on the important part: having fun).