The statement blazer is the easy way to get party-ready with minimal effort

Posted by for Fashion

Sequins, velvet, embellishment and tassels – the statement blazer is here to change the way you tackle those party invites. 

At this time of year when it feels like there are approximately 3,789 things still left on the to-do list, we could all do with a helping hand. Whether this means pre-made roast potatoes, getting your presents gift wrapped at the shop or someone helping you choose what to wear to the long-awaited Christmas works do, they can all help. We’ll leave you to dash to the supermarket and finalise the gifts, but what we can assist you with is the outfit.

Yes of course there’s the option of a fail-safe black dress you’ll no doubt wear time and time again, or, for the more daring there’s a sequin number. But, if you’re all about a quick-fix item that’ll have the innate ability to make any daytime outfit look evening-appropriate, then it’s all about the blazer. 

You may also like

The perfect sequin skirt does exist and it’s yours for £34.99

We’re not talking your everyday beige, black or checked blazer; instead, it’s all about luxe fabrics and details. From crystal-embellished styles from Magda Butrym, all-over sequins at Alice + Olivia and leather-look 90s vibes and oversized shoulders at Bershka and & Other Stories. Add them over any outfit – from jeans and a roll-neck to a simple slip dress – and they’ll make you look like you’ve made an effort, with actually no real effort needed, seeing as they do all the hard work for you. 

Take a leaf out of personal shopper Anna’s book and opt for standout sequins. All-over sparkle can be tricky to pull off, but try belting with a skinny belt to bring in the fabric and make it feel less bulky. This silver sequin beauty is still available at Massimo Dutti, here

Continue to see even more blazers that will take the stress out of getting ready for party season. 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: Getty/ courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey