The statement blazer is the easy way to get party-ready with minimal effort

At this time of year when it feels like there are approximately 3,789 things still left on the to-do list, we could all do with a helping hand. Whether this means pre-made roast potatoes, getting your presents gift wrapped at the shop or someone helping you choose what to wear to the long-awaited Christmas works do, they can all help. We’ll leave you to dash to the supermarket and finalise the gifts, but what we can assist you with is the outfit.

Yes of course there’s the option of a fail-safe black dress you’ll no doubt wear time and time again, or, for the more daring there’s a sequin number. But, if you’re all about a quick-fix item that’ll have the innate ability to make any daytime outfit look evening-appropriate, then it’s all about the blazer.