The statement blazer is the easy way to get party-ready with minimal effort

Sequins, velvet, embellishment and tassels – the statement blazer is here to change the way you tackle those party invites.
At this time of year when it feels like there are approximately 3,789 things still left on the to-do list, we could all do with a helping hand. Whether this means pre-made roast potatoes, getting your presents gift wrapped at the shop or someone helping you choose what to wear to the long-awaited Christmas works do, they can all help. We’ll leave you to dash to the supermarket and finalise the gifts, but what we can assist you with is the outfit.
Yes of course there’s the option of a fail-safe black dress you’ll no doubt wear time and time again, or, for the more daring there’s a sequin number. But, if you’re all about a quick-fix item that’ll have the innate ability to make any daytime outfit look evening-appropriate, then it’s all about the blazer.
We’re not talking your everyday beige, black or checked blazer; instead, it’s all about luxe fabrics and details. From crystal-embellished styles from Magda Butrym, all-over sequins at Alice + Olivia and leather-look 90s vibes and oversized shoulders at Bershka and & Other Stories. Add them over any outfit – from jeans and a roll-neck to a simple slip dress – and they’ll make you look like you’ve made an effort, with actually no real effort needed, seeing as they do all the hard work for you.
Take a leaf out of personal shopper Anna’s book and opt for standout sequins. All-over sparkle can be tricky to pull off, but try belting with a skinny belt to bring in the fabric and make it feel less bulky. This silver sequin beauty is still available at Massimo Dutti, here.
Continue to see even more blazers that will take the stress out of getting ready for party season.
Zara
Monochrome always manages to make any outfit look instantly more luxe – this black blazer with white lapel is all the proof you need.
L'Agence
Party season wouldn’t be complete without a velvet blazer. This single-breasted style also comes in green, black and beige.
& Other Stories
Punchy pink is a sure-fire win – there’s no shying away in this one and you won’t actually have to make an effort with the rest of your outfit as the blazer will do all the talking.
Bershka
Full on 90s style leather (real or faux) blazers are back once again. The way to wear them is not too dissimilar to the first time round – style with loose fitting jeans, a tighter top and barely there heels.
Uterqüe
Say hello to the party blazer you’ll also be able to wear around the clock too. Style with skinny jeans and knee high boots for day, come evening you can switch to heeled mules and layered jewels.
Magda Butrym
Satin, velvet, embellished with crystals – if you had to imagine what a party blazer would look like, this would be it.
Wear with black trousers and mules for a black tie event, or layer over a cami and jeans for a more casual approach.
Shop Magda Butrym crystal-embellished velvet blazer at net-a-porter, £1035
Topshop
Leather blazers aren’t just back in black this season; opt for a sassy snake print style and team it with light wash dad jeans and heeled Western boots.
Alice + Olivia
Hello sequin blazer-of-dreams. Where have you been all our lives? Yes it may be on the pricey side, but you’ll bring it out year after year for the rest of time.
Shop Alice + Olivia sequinned silk-satin blazer at net-a-porter, £815
