12 of the most beautiful high street dresses to shop right now
From knitted styles to velvet and sequins, the high street keeps on creating killer dresses. We’re here to show you where to get your hands on them.
The great British high street is pulling out all the stops this season. Attracting our attention for all the right reasons, it’s already treated us to leather shackets, belted puffers coats and some of the best party suits we’ve seen this side of Christmas. And now it’s time to rave about its dress game.
When it comes to getting your frock fix, the high street brands have got you covered. With an abundance of incredible new styles, it can be tricky to know which ones to choose. But, with minis, midis and maxi dresses all valid contenders , you’re bound to find ‘the one’ no matter your style preference.
Knitted dresses are still key this season – try them out with anything from chunky thick tread boots to trainers and they’ll become your favourite work, brunch and everything in-between style. When it comes to party plans, after-dark dresses call for sequins, star prints, cutout details and fringing – if & Other Stories, Ghost x M&S , Cos and River Island have anything to do with it.
Just take a look at this & Other Stories purple sequin number. Have you seen a more joyful mini dress? Screaming party season from every angle.
Shop it below, along with some of the best under-£150 high street dresses that’ll make you (and your bank balance) extremely happy.
The best high street dresses
Cos halter neck maxi dress
Cutout dresses are everywhere right now. While super-revealing styles are being worn by the likes of Alexa Chung, Lady Gaga and Emma Corrin, Cos has created its own iteration that’s easier to wear. The result? A perfect update on the humble black dress. You’ll find a million excuses to wear this maxi.
New Look rill collar midi dress
We’re all just searching for easy throw-on dresses that look effortless with any kind of boot, right? Well, New Look has nailed it. The oversized collar trend isn’t going anywhere and this midi style (also available in monochrome) shows why.
Shop New Look burgundy check frill collar midi dress, £25.99
Üterque long dress with ring detail
No doubt your diary is jam-packed in the lead up to party season and this dress has solved any wardrobe dilemmas. A red dress never fails at this time of year and Üterque’s killer cutout style is asking to be worn with mules and statement earrings.
Mango lurex knit dress
If you haven’t got on board with the knitted dress yet, now is the time. Wearable across all seasons, we guarantee you’ll be sporting this neutral number for brunch trips, weekend plans and everything in between.
& Other Stories sequin dress
Hello, hero dress. When we spotted this stunner on the & Other Stories site one thing sprung to mind: sell-out. The purple, sequinned wrap mini can do no wrong in our eyes – and we know everyone will feel the same.
Asos long sleeve mesh dress
Fun, fitted and only £30. This Asos flower-print dress will brighten up even the dullest of winter days. Try it out with a faux fur coat and glossy knee-high boots for the full retro package.
River Island RI Studio fringe dress
Fresh from the latest RI Studio drop at River Island, this fringed dress is about to be your plus one to every party. Also available in vibrant blue, it’s 360-degree perfection with a high neck and low back.
H&M+ tie-belt crêpe dress
The do-it-all dress we all need in our lives, this universally flattering midi dress with ruched details and a belt tie is available in sizes xs–4xl. We’ve also spotted that you can buy it in a wrap style, too. Be quick, this one won’t hang around for long.
French Connection vegan leather shirt dress
Mini dresses are everywhere for winter and a vegan leather version is a safe bet. Add it over a cosy roll neck jumper with tights and knee-high boots or for after dark with sparkly heels.
Shop French Connection Patti vegan leather mini shirt dress, £120.
M&S x Ghost star print dress
The new Ghost x M&S dress collection has just arrived. If it’s anything like the last drop, it’s bound to be snapped up quickly by eager fans. We predict this star print midi will be first to go.
Shop Ghost star print round neck midi dress at Marks and Spencer, £69.
Warehouse puff sleeve dress
One word: wow! How incredible is this puff-sleeved dress of dreams? The perfect occasion frock – style it up with a pair of sleek heeled sandals and a clashing red lip. It’ll look equally good with a pair of trainers come summer.
Shop Warehouse cotton asymmetric puff sleeve dress £79 (now £39.50).
Zara gathered satin dress
A dress for under £50 that looks this premium needs little introduction. The flattering V-neck, collared style with waist ruching is bound to be one of Zara’s sell-out styles this season. All sizes are currently in stock online so you better be speedy.
