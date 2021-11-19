Fashion

From knitted styles to velvet and sequins, the high street keeps on creating killer dresses. We’re here to show you where to get your hands on them. 

The great British high street is pulling out all the stops this season. Attracting our attention for all the right reasons, it’s already treated us to leather shackets, belted puffers coats and some of the best party suits we’ve seen this side of Christmas. And now it’s time to rave about its dress game.

When it comes to getting your frock fix, the high street brands have got you covered. With an abundance of incredible new styles, it can be tricky to know which ones to choose. But, with minis, midis and maxi dresses all valid contenders , you’re bound to find ‘the one’ no matter your style preference.

Knitted dresses are still key this season – try them out with anything from chunky thick tread boots to trainers and they’ll become your favourite work, brunch and everything in-between style. When it comes to party plans, after-dark dresses call for sequins, star prints, cutout details and fringing – if & Other Stories, Ghost x M&S , Cos and River Island have anything to do with it.

Just take a look at this & Other Stories purple sequin number. Have you seen a more joyful mini dress? Screaming party season from every angle. 

Shop it below, along with some of the best under-£150 high street dresses that’ll make you (and your bank balance) extremely happy.

The best high street dresses

  • Cos halter neck maxi dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-cos

    Cutout dresses are everywhere right now. While super-revealing styles are being worn by the likes of Alexa Chung, Lady Gaga and Emma Corrin, Cos has created its own iteration that’s easier to wear. The result? A perfect update on the humble black dress. You’ll find a million excuses to wear this maxi.

    Shop Cos halter neck maxi dress, £79.

  • New Look rill collar midi dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-new-look

    We’re all just searching for easy throw-on dresses that look effortless with any kind of boot, right? Well, New Look has nailed it. The oversized collar trend isn’t going anywhere and this midi style (also available in monochrome) shows why. 

    Shop New Look burgundy check frill collar midi dress, £25.99

  • Üterque long dress with ring detail

    high-street-dresses-for-women-Uterque

    No doubt your diary is jam-packed in the lead up to party season and this dress has solved any wardrobe dilemmas. A red dress never fails at this time of year and Üterque’s killer cutout style is asking to be worn with mules and statement earrings. 

    Shop Üterque long dress with ring detail, £125

  • Mango lurex knit dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-mango

    If you haven’t got on board with the knitted dress yet, now is the time. Wearable across all seasons, we guarantee you’ll be sporting this neutral number for brunch trips, weekend plans and everything in between. 

    Shop Mango lurex knit dress, £69.99.

  • & Other Stories sequin dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-other-stories

    Hello, hero dress. When we spotted this stunner on the & Other Stories site one thing sprung to mind: sell-out. The purple, sequinned wrap mini can do no wrong in our eyes – and we know everyone will feel the same. 

    Shop & Other Stories sequin wrap dress, £135.

  • Warehouse puff sleeve dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-warehouse

    One word: wow! How incredible is this puff-sleeved dress of dreams? The perfect occasion frock – style it up with a pair of sleek heeled sandals and a clashing red lip. It’ll look equally good with a pair of trainers come summer. 

    Shop Warehouse cotton asymmetric puff sleeve dress £79 (now £39.50).

  • Zara gathered satin dress

    high-street-dresses-for-women-zara

    A dress for under £50 that looks this premium needs little introduction. The flattering V-neck, collared style with waist ruching is bound to be one of Zara’s sell-out styles this season. All sizes are currently in stock online so you better be speedy. 

    Shop Zara satin gathered dress, £49.99

Hero images: & Other stories
All images: courtesy of brands 