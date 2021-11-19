The great British high street is pulling out all the stops this season. Attracting our attention for all the right reasons, it’s already treated us to leather shackets, belted puffers coats and some of the best party suits we’ve seen this side of Christmas. And now it’s time to rave about its dress game.

When it comes to getting your frock fix, the high street brands have got you covered. With an abundance of incredible new styles, it can be tricky to know which ones to choose. But, with minis, midis and maxi dresses all valid contenders , you’re bound to find ‘the one’ no matter your style preference.