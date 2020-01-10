Want an easy outfit update? These under £50 bags are the minimal effort accessory to rely on

Not sure whether to invest in more winter warmers or if it’s time to look to new season items? Opt for updating your arm-candy instead and they’ll refresh any outfit no matter the weather. 

Planning ahead is pretty much essential when it comes to fashion, and we all anticipate what to wear ahead of time without even thinking about it. ‘Do I need to wear a coat or a jacket today?’ ‘Is it time to order a scarf to avoid being freezing on my commute any longer?’. These questions are all part of living in Britain. But at this time of year, when winter clothes are in the sales and fresh new spring clothes are dropping in store and online, the conundrum is do we opt for more roll neck knits, chunky boots and wool coats? Or, do we start thinking about dresses to wear with bare legs (remember that?) and sandals? 

So many questions, and the easy answer is – look to the bag sections instead. With fresh new arm-candy around, there’s no need to panic about your outfits as a new bag will instantly update any outfit, no matter the weather. 

The best part is, it’s the high street that has gained the attention of the Stylist fashion team – from Topshop’s satin shoulder style to Mango’s could-be-designer cross-body, and the vintage-look beaded beauty from Zara. These are the best under £50 handbags that’ll give your everyday outfits a new spin – and they start from just £17.99. You’re welcome. 

Shop best under £50 high street bags

  Cos bag

    Cos

    It may technically be a phone case, but seeing as mini bags are big news thanks to the likes of Jacquemus putting them on the catwalks year after year, it can be styled as a bag. 

    Yes, you may only be able to carry your phone, bank card and potentially a stick of gum but at least it looks good, right?

    Shop Cos leather phone case, £45

    
  Accessorize bag

    Accessorize

    As part of the Designed For Good initiative to produce edits using manufacturing methods that are better for the planet, this new vegan bag is part of Accessorize’s first vegan bag collection.

    All under £50, it’s the new drop to look to for classic leather alternatives. 

    Shop Accessorize Millie vegan shoulder bag, £29

    
  & Other Stories bag

    & Other Stories

    Tortoiseshell isn’t just key for sunglasses: a resin handle bag looks instantly more premium. 

    Style with leather trousers, a crisp shirt and chunky boots for now – come spring, you’ll be teaming it with ditsy print dresses.

    Shop & Other Stories woven straw tote bag, £49

    

