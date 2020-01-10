Not sure whether to invest in more winter warmers or if it’s time to look to new season items? Opt for updating your arm-candy instead and they’ll refresh any outfit no matter the weather.
Planning ahead is pretty much essential when it comes to fashion, and we all anticipate what to wear ahead of time without even thinking about it. ‘Do I need to wear a coat or a jacket today?’ ‘Is it time to order a scarf to avoid being freezing on my commute any longer?’. These questions are all part of living in Britain. But at this time of year, when winter clothes are in the sales and fresh new spring clothes are dropping in store and online, the conundrum is do we opt for more roll neck knits, chunky boots and wool coats? Or, do we start thinking about dresses to wear with bare legs (remember that?) and sandals?
So many questions, and the easy answer is – look to the bag sections instead. With fresh new arm-candy around, there’s no need to panic about your outfits as a new bag will instantly update any outfit, no matter the weather.
The best part is, it’s the high street that has gained the attention of the Stylist fashion team – from Topshop’s satin shoulder style to Mango’s could-be-designer cross-body, and the vintage-look beaded beauty from Zara. These are the best under £50 handbags that’ll give your everyday outfits a new spin – and they start from just £17.99. You’re welcome.
Shop best under £50 high street bags
Topshop
Most of us would have owned a shoulder bag in the 90s and 00s, and they’re back in a big way.
You’ll wear this with anything from a silky cami dress to jeans, a roll knit and fresh kicks.
Mango
The Stylist fashion team has said how similar this style is to a particular designer It clutch with a four figure price tag.
Best part is, the high street has made it practical with a handy cross-body strap – it also comes in black, FYI.
Charles & Keith
OK so this one is £5 over budget, but we trust you’ll forgive us for introducing this beauty to you.
The contrast neutrals, stitch accents and golden detail are all part of the dreamy package – guaranteed to be your new everyday bag.
Zara
This beaded bag of pure happiness looks like it could be a hidden gem from a vintage shop. Instead, it’s a Zara find so it’s available to the masses – believe us when we say it’ll sell out fast.
Reserved
You can’t go wrong with investing in a new black bag, and this woven number has caught our eye for all the right reasons.
Chic, classic and effortlessly stylish – thanks, Reserved.
Marks and Spencer
Who’s to say straw bags are just for summer? M&S has just dropped this sage beauty online and it’s too good to save for hot weather.
Style now with wide leg trousers and a chunky knit.
Cos
It may technically be a phone case, but seeing as mini bags are big news thanks to the likes of Jacquemus putting them on the catwalks year after year, it can be styled as a bag.
Yes, you may only be able to carry your phone, bank card and potentially a stick of gum but at least it looks good, right?
Accessorize
As part of the Designed For Good initiative to produce edits using manufacturing methods that are better for the planet, this new vegan bag is part of Accessorize’s first vegan bag collection.
All under £50, it’s the new drop to look to for classic leather alternatives.
& Other Stories
Tortoiseshell isn’t just key for sunglasses: a resin handle bag looks instantly more premium.
Style with leather trousers, a crisp shirt and chunky boots for now – come spring, you’ll be teaming it with ditsy print dresses.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
Fashion
The coolest heavy-duty boots to see you through winter in style
Fashion
These cosy sweaters will actually make you want to wrap up during the freeze
Fashion
These 10 coats all cost under £100, and we predict they’ll sell out immediately
Fashion
This 90s fashion Instagram account will inspire all your party outfits