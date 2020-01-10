Planning ahead is pretty much essential when it comes to fashion, and we all anticipate what to wear ahead of time without even thinking about it. ‘Do I need to wear a coat or a jacket today?’ ‘Is it time to order a scarf to avoid being freezing on my commute any longer?’. These questions are all part of living in Britain. But at this time of year, when winter clothes are in the sales and fresh new spring clothes are dropping in store and online, the conundrum is do we opt for more roll neck knits, chunky boots and wool coats? Or, do we start thinking about dresses to wear with bare legs (remember that?) and sandals?

So many questions, and the easy answer is – look to the bag sections instead. With fresh new arm-candy around, there’s no need to panic about your outfits as a new bag will instantly update any outfit, no matter the weather.

The best part is, it’s the high street that has gained the attention of the Stylist fashion team – from Topshop’s satin shoulder style to Mango’s could-be-designer cross-body, and the vintage-look beaded beauty from Zara. These are the best under £50 handbags that’ll give your everyday outfits a new spin – and they start from just £17.99. You’re welcome.