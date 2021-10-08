When it comes to stocking up on style staples for the season ahead, you could do far worse than turning your attention to the great British high street, which thankfully has had several of its crown’s gems restored as of late.

Not only has Jaeger been revived as part of Marks & Spencer, but Mango has also tapped Pernille Teisbæk for its latest collaboration, among a slew of others, meaning there’s no better time to have a virtual – or indeed IRL – browse of its shelves to stock up on essentials.

After all, nobody forms the backbone of a capsule wardrobe – the pieces that do an outfit’s heavy lifting – better than the high street. So we’ve rounded up the affordable and achingly cool high-street gems that will not only provide the basis for one seriously killer capsule winter wardrobe, but will also stand the test of time as you whip them out of retirement time and time again.