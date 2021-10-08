All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From statement-making coats to timeless stomper boots, this edit of high-street stars will have your style covered this winter.
When it comes to stocking up on style staples for the season ahead, you could do far worse than turning your attention to the great British high street, which thankfully has had several of its crown’s gems restored as of late.
Not only has Jaeger been revived as part of Marks & Spencer, but Mango has also tapped Pernille Teisbæk for its latest collaboration, among a slew of others, meaning there’s no better time to have a virtual – or indeed IRL – browse of its shelves to stock up on essentials.
After all, nobody forms the backbone of a capsule wardrobe – the pieces that do an outfit’s heavy lifting – better than the high street. So we’ve rounded up the affordable and achingly cool high-street gems that will not only provide the basis for one seriously killer capsule winter wardrobe, but will also stand the test of time as you whip them out of retirement time and time again.
Whistles navy high neck sequin top
Embrace a touch of sparkle for the upcoming season ahead by investing in this midnight blue-toned long-sleeved top, which can be equally as dressed down as it can be dressed up.
Kurt Geiger Sawyer Chelsea boots
Looking for the perfect pair of stomper boots? We may well have found them for you. This pair of timeless Kurt Geigers are flying off the shelves for good reason.
Hush Esme collared jumper
Collared knits are big news for winter; throw on with a high-neck T-shirt underneath and a pair of leather trousers for optimal appeal.
River Island Studio oversized suit
The perfect suit doesn’t exis … As part of its recent rebrand, River Island has indeed crafted the most exquisite mocha-coloured oversized and boxy suit.
Reiss Florence high rise flared cream trousers
Not only is Reiss celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but it’s also releasing a line of key staples to coincide with the occasion. This pair of creamy-toned flares are proof that it’s still one of the key players on the high street.
Topshop frill oversized jacquard blouse
For those days when you’re just not quite sure what to wear and how to wear it, look to a pretty flouncy blouse, such as this Topshop iteration, which will banish those sartorial woes in a flash.
Jigsaw oversized leather blazer
A leather blazer is a staple you will whip out time and time again; this Jigsaw number struggles to stay in stock for precisely that reason. It’s one hell of a style star.
Asos Design 90s shoulder bag in pink diamante
If you’re looking to add a splash of colour and texture to your look, then Asos’ diamante-adorned micro bag will be the go-to seasonal buy for you.
Nasty Gal plus size leopard print vinyl trench
Are you a lover of leopard? Then look to the powers that be at Nasty Gal, who have meticulously crafted the most sublime trench coat you’ll ever lay eyes on.
Mango wide leg faux leather flare trousers
Leather is never a bad idea, especially a pair of flares crafted from the material. This faux pair are so well-fitting they’ll leave everybody asking just where they’re from.
Mango oversized cotton shirt
Oversized jewel-toned shirts are big news for winter; perfect for throwing on over T-shirts and layering with vest tops. Mango’s emerald-coloured iteration is the perfect place to start dipping your toe into the trend.
