The high street is loving a three piece outfit – here’s how to actually wear them

Mango and Zara have both highlighted the three piece as a winner this season – here’s how to wear them IRL.
It’s time to experiment with those WFH outfits. Yes we may all be inside, but spring/summer trends are still having their moment and they’re not going anywhere. Of course there’s the usual florals, pastels, organza that are doing the rounds, but we’ve spotted a fresh new look. We’ve all heard of trouser and short suits right? Right, well now they’ve had a new addition. Instead of the matching co-ord, this time round it’s all about the three piece.
When you think of the three piece you may immediately think of a page boy’s wedding outfit, and you would be correct. The waistcoat has been making a comeback – spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of Celine, Etro and Rag & Bone. They’re the retro fashion item that’s back once again. Now, they’ve joined the humble suit to create a three piece outfit-of-dreams.
Some of the most fashionable women on Instagram have already been styling their three piece outfits and showing simple ways to pull them off.
Of course the high street was soon to cotton on to the hot new look with Zara and Mango creating iterations of their own. If you’re not ready to embrace the 70s style waistcoat just yet then they’ve also got you covered. Versions with tops and shirts instead of waistcoats make the three piece more wearable.
It’s one of the trickier trends to emerge this season but luckily the fashion team has created ways to wear the high street trios. Scroll through to see the three piece outfits that’ll click refresh on your wardrobes.
How to wear the three piece
Mango printed blazer
Of course we love this with it’s matching shirt, but we’re also big fans of styling up the blazer with the backwards racer vest. It’s a fail-safe combo this season.
Mango printed shirt
Forget classic white shirts for a moment, this retro floral number is stealing the limelight. Wear open at the top and let the collar hang out over the top of the blazer for the full 70s feel.
Mango printed trouser
Wide leg strides are key – whether you’re WFH or taking a stroll to the shops they’ll work round the clock. They also look just as good with summer sandals as they do with fresh kicks – working across all seasons, they’re basically a hero buy.
Celine Eyewear sunglasses
Keep with the 70s vibe and pair the floral three piece set with oversized square sunnies.
Perfect for those working in the garden days in the sunshine.
Zara sandals
Square-toed flip flops will basically be your go-to with any outfit this season. Go for a buttery soft yellow pair and you’ll nail two trends in one.
Missoma bracelets
Push back your sleeves and pile on layers of gold bracelets – the more the better with this one. Jewellery brand Missoma has sets ready and waiting.
Zara tweed blazer
Taking on some serious Chanel vibes, this tweed collarless blazer with golden button detail is the chicest blazer to arrive on the high street.
Naturally the print is so perfect they had to make it in a matching top and shorts, too.
Zara tweed top
If you’re not quite ready to try the androgynous waistcoat style just yet then go for a button down top.
This way you get all the smart points of a waistcoat without the page boy feel that may put some people off. Well done, Zara.
Zara tweed shortsLonger length shorts may be key this season but this short pair will work just as well for high summer. The long sleeved blazer will balance out the leg flashing pair.
By Far mules
Keep the look chic with a pair of slip on mules – you’ll find these everywhere this season. If they may you feel like you’re wearing your mum’s shoes, you’ve nailed it.
& Other Stories bag
Clash the lime suit with a lilac bag for the ultimate colour pairing. There’s something about the sorbet shades together that just screams summer.
Mango earrings
Complete the outfit with a pair of golden earrings to match the detail on the suit, and voila – your three piece outfit is complete.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands