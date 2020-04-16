The high street is loving a three piece outfit – here’s how to actually wear them

It’s time to experiment with those WFH outfits. Yes we may all be inside, but spring/summer trends are still having their moment and they’re not going anywhere. Of course there’s the usual florals, pastels, organza that are doing the rounds, but we’ve spotted a fresh new look. We’ve all heard of trouser and short suits right? Right, well now they’ve had a new addition. Instead of the matching co-ord, this time round it’s all about the three piece.

When you think of the three piece you may immediately think of a page boy’s wedding outfit, and you would be correct. The waistcoat has been making a comeback – spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of Celine, Etro and Rag & Bone. They’re the retro fashion item that’s back once again. Now, they’ve joined the humble suit to create a three piece outfit-of-dreams.