Tired of trawling designer boutiques to the find the One? Say ‘yes’ to the dress with these sensational styles that’ll suit every style, size and budget.

You’ve found the One, now it’s time to find the dress. Easy, right? Well if you’ve spend the last few months trawling bridal boutiques and wedding fairs with no success, you’re probably inclined to disagree. If the novelty of free champagne has worn off (trust us: it happens) and wedding dress fatigue has set in fret not, we’ve found the most beautiful wedding dresses to suit every shape and style. The best part? They’re all available on the high street.

You may also like The best bridal styles from the s/s 2020 runways

That’s right, this year the high street has seriously upped its game with collections of super chic wedding dresses that offer both timeless elegance and a nod to contemporary bridal trends. Looking at this season’s offerings, purchasing a dress on a budget needn’t be something fearful, instead something incredibly exciting. As a stylish bridge, trying to watch the cash, your dress is about to be the easiest (read: chicest) part of planning your big day. Whether you’re all about a floor length gown, fancy trying out a midi or you want to keep it simple in a silk slip; the high street have it covered and at an attractive price. We’ll show you.

Whistles

Whistles’ new bridal collection seriously delivers in the style stakes. From romantic lace gowns to sleek white suiting, we’re adding these elegant designs straight to our wedding mood boards. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic floor length dress, chic registry office appropriate separates or a more free-spirited approach, there’s a stunning piece to suit every bride.

Whistles Maria halter wedding dress



This sophisticated style combines all the timeless elegance of ivory lace with a contemporary halter style that feels fresh and modern. The exquisite lace open back detailing adds a beautiful bohemian touch that will look stunning at both the reception and the ceremony. Shop Whistles Maria halter wedding dress £599.00

Whistles Isla Tiered Wedding Dress

If you’re tying the knot this summer or planning a beachy destination wedding, then get ready to fall in love this tiered boho-style dress. The slim straps and minimal design prove, once again, that less really is more. Shop Isla Tiered Wedding Dress, £649

John Lewis

The renowned department store that ‘has it all’, well, it actually does. Stocking branded wedding dresses at high street prices – it’s music to our ears. Perfect for the more traditional bride that wants a classic, elegant gown without the designer price tag. Prices are around the £150-£500 area, so there’s something for all budgets.

Phase Eight Anabel embroidered one shoulder wedding dress

There’s no denying this one shouldered beauty looks like it could be from a luxury boutique. The style, the detail and the simple silhouette makes it the ideal option for the more minimal bride. Shop Phase Eight Anabel one shoulder dress, £450 (John Lewis)

Raishma embellished bridal gown



Sometimes sleeves on a wedding gown mixed with the floor-sweeping length can feel like too much material. However, the v-neck cut and sheer sleeves of this fitted style makes it much more elegant and wearable. Shop Raishma bridal gown, £450 (John Lewis)

Ghost Lily dress

A satin dress instantly looks stylish. There’s something about the glossy fabric that creates a gorgeous finish to any dress, and this sleek design is no exception to the rule – swoon. Shop Ghost Lily dress, £495 (John Lewis)

H&M

We’ve fallen head over heals for H&M’s bridal collection and at prices we couldn’t be happier about. With the top price reaching only £199.99 it’ll make you wonder why anyone would actually spend in the thousands. From elegant silk slip dresses and boho lace to dresses that go up to size 30. It’s every fashion girl’s wedding day dream. Not just for the bride, H&M’s bridal range really is the one-stop-shop with everything from flower girl outfits to accessories.

H&M long lace dress

Finding the right dress can be a tricky task, but finding the right type of lace can be even trickier. This style from H&M would rival that of a designer vintage store, and it’s under £140! Shop H&M lace wedding dress, £139.99

H&M long satin dress

We’re all for the cami dress for any occasion and yes that means weddings too. This sleek style with delicate ruffle detail will be a minimalists dream dress. Shop H&M satin wedding dress, £199.99

H&M+ long lace dress

The H&M+ section has a whole host of pieces for women that are sizes 16-30. This lace detail frock is the fuss-free style any bride-to-be would be happy to wear. Shop H&M long lace dress, £149.99

Reformation

For the seriously style-savy you’ll want to head to Reformation for a laid back chic kind of vibe. Simple, silk gowns that are cut to be oh so flattering and the kind you’ll wear over and over again. Expect to see all prices under £400- not bad for a wedding dress that will also become your holiday staple.

Reformation Verbena dress

Bardot dresses are a summer favourite in general so there’s no surprise this one is a sure-fire winner. The ivory hue and delicate ruffle is everything you need in a sleek wedding frock. Shop Reformation Verbena dress, £251

Reformation Giotto dress



If you’re a strapless fan then this one is for you. Satin, chic and fitted at the waist the oversized bow detail at the back will make sure you look amazing from every angle. Shop Reformation Giotto dress, £404

Reformation Milan dress

The wrap dress is the universally flattering style we should all have in our wardrobes. This cream style is one you’ll actually be able to wear on your big day, too. A wedding dress you can actually wear again? Sold. Shop Reformation Milan dress, £328

French Connection

Launching only last Spring, French Connection’s bridal range consists of an array for elegant full length gowns in delicate shades of white. For the boho inspired bride this is the one stop shop for you. From flowing sleeves to plunging soft necklines, you’ll be sure to grace the aisle as if walking on air. Planning an evening change? They’ve even designed a lace trouser two piece for an alternative bridal look that will take you swiftly into the next day.

The boho bride will love this dress. Floaty sheer sleeves, subtle lace detail on the neckline and a drop hem design makes it look way more high end that high street. Shop French Connection, £250

French Connection Isla embellished column dress

It looks like a two-piece, and that’s one of the things we like about it. Along with the side split, low back and intricate embellished detail, that is. Shop French Connection Isla embellished column dress, £295

French Connection Estelle embellished v-neck dress

If you like tulle but not too much tulle, this is the one. The draped skirt and effortless v-neck style is so pretty we can’t take our eyes off it. Shop French Connection Estelle embellished v-neck dress, £225

ASOS

After selling over an astounding 18,000 wedding dresses last year, it’s now wonder ASOS have gone and launched even more styles for 2019. Available in both their mainline and curve sections, you can expect to find something for you. Their range consists of simple, elegant shapes as well as more fussy, embellished gowns, but all with a very modern feel. Prices are seriously unarguable with our favourites coming from just £95.

Asos embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress

The delicate embroidery and sheer sleeves are so pretty we can’t actually believe this dress is under £100 – neither will anyone else. All hail the high street! Shop Asos embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress, £95