H&M’s latest collaboration with Cali-cool label Brock Collection is its dreamiest yet
Brimming with dreamy dresses and boho-chic blouses, H&M’s collaboration with Brock Collection is one to bookmark.
In the realm of affordable fashion collaborations, none come close to high-street stalwart H&M’s ability to churn out stellar fashion-forward partnerships.
From Karl Lagerfeld to Stella McCartney and Giambattista Valli and, most recently, Simone Rocha, the Swedish high-street stalwart knows a starry collaboration when it sees one.
And its latest, in perfect timing for our summer style preparations, is no exception. H&M will be joining forces with LA label Brock Collection, the whimsical purveyor of dreamy wares loved by Jessica Alba, Sarah Paulson and Elizabeth Olsen.
The 29-piece collection, which launches 1 June, falls under H&M’s conscious collection, having been crafted, according to the release, with organic linen and cotton and also recycled cotton and polyester.
Included in the line-up are Bridgerton-worthy dresses, pretty frilly blouses and purse-friendly boho-inspired bling.
“Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polished style paired with a down-to-earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience,” say the American label’s co-founders, Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.”
“The focus is on modern romance — approachable opulence mixed with streetwise ease and a nod to past decades,” H&M notes of the collection.
The high-street staple started its designer collaborations in 2004 with Karl Lagerfeld and has launched one every year since.
Inexpensive, fashion-forward fashion; what could be better? Get those alarms set for 8am on 1 June. Race you to the checkout!
H&M x Brock Collection launches 1 June. Prices start from £9.99.
Images: courtesy of H&M.