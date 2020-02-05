H&M has announced that it is collaborating with Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter on a new streetwear collection. One of the most influential women in film, even if you don’t recognise her name you will be well acquainted with her work. Carter has received global acclaim for her ability to tell a story through costume and has crafted entire worlds through the power of clothes. In 2019 she made history as the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Costume Design, in recognition for her work in box-office smash Black Panther.