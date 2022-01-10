Of all of the trends set to make headlines this year, physical clothes that you can’t physically touch or syphon away to the backs of your wardrobe looks set to be the most dominant.

Indeed, digital fashion, which is to say, clothes that are wholly virtual are becoming the trend du jour in the world of fashion, with H&M the latest in a long line of retailers to announce a virtual collection.

Fronted by actor and sustainability advocate Maisie Williams, H&M’s foray into virtual fashion is a momentous one. The brand has joined forces with Dress-X, a virtual fashion specialist, to design an entirely digital collection. In order to be in with a chance of winning an online look, the brand has launched a competition on social media for entrees to conceive of a fun name for the virtual looks. The three winners of the competition will be able to have H&M’s digital clothes edited onto digital images of themselves. All of the (virtual) social impact, with no actual impact to the environment.