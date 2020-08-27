It’s finally here, H&M’s latest designer collaboration. And this year it’s Lebanese fashion designer Sandra Mansour’s turn to take the spotlight. The ‘Fleur du Soleil’ collection marks a milestone for H&M as the first Arabic designer to ever collaborate with the Swedish high street brand. Sandra started her own label in 2010 and is most known for her romantic, whimsical styles. If there’s one word to describe this collaboration it would be ‘dreamy’. Every item is so perfectly thought out – based on Sandra’s signature ethereal vibe with layers of lace and tulle it also incorporates a youthful edge with hooded tops, oversized blazers and effortless printed T-shirts.

Sandra is in good company as the high street giants are no stranger to creating mass hysteria with sell-out collections and we can only predict this one will have the same effect. Kicking off the collaborations back in 2004 with Karl Lagerfeld, this was followed in 2005 by Stella McCartney’s edit fronted by supermodel Kate Moss. With 16 years of collaborations under its suitably stylish belt, H&M manages to pull in a string of esteemed designers to join forces with each and every year. We’ll never forget the statement Balmain drop in 2015 leading to eager shoppers camping outside stores, or last year’s Giambattista Valli collection which gave the lucky few who got their hands on it (including Kendal Jenner at the amfAR gala in Cannes) a hint of couture for a fraction of the price.