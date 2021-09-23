H&M has launched a 90s-inspired denim collection made from 100% recycled materials

The world of denim is one that’s notoriously damaging to the environment. Approximately 2 billion pairs of jeans are crafted each year, which require 2 million tonnes of chemicals plus an estimated 2,360 litres of water per pair. The environmental sum of these different streams of energy consumption renders denim as one of fashion’s worst eco offenders.

It’s precisely with these figures and the reality of the damage that denim can do in mind that high street stalwart H&M has crafted its first denim collection crafted from 100% pre-consumer recycled denim.