H&M x Giambattista Valli is the latest must-have H&M designer collaboration
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
As another one of H&M’s designer collaboration hits stores, we look back on all the brilliant moments we have been shopping over the past 15 years.
On 8 November , H&M launched their much-anticipated designer collaboration: H&M x Giambattista Valli. In what can only be described as “bringing couture to the high street”, H&M’s latest designer remix is a celebration of fashion extravaganza – think giant tulle creations, ruffled organza maxi dresses and embellished coats.
We were first introduced to the collection earlier this year at Cannes film festival, where the red-carpet worthy dresses modelled by Kendall Jenner and Chiara Ferragni were the biggest fashion talking points. Teased by a mini capsule collection that launched in May, the main drop unsurprisingly drew in huge crowds this morning with an queue wrapping around Oxford Street and key pieces (we are looking at you, red tulle dress of dreams) selling out in minutes.
As we giddily shop yet another stellar designer collaboration from the high street hero, we look back at all the designer collaborations that have put the most joyful spring in our sartorial step. After all who doesn’t want high end pieces at high street prices?
2004: H&M x Karl Lagerfeld
Was there any other choice but King Karl Lagerfeld to kick off the first H&M designer collaboration? The late Chanel and Fendi creative director created a capsule collection so desirable (both aesthetically and financially) that it sold out within minutes - there had never been fan mania like it and there may not have been fan mania like it since.
2005: H&M x Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney was next on the roster for H&M’s designer collaboration serving up separates that fashion editors went wild for. Workwear staples that mirrored her mainline were the big draw fore this collection as well as stand-out dresses that wouldn’t look out of place in our wardrobes now.
2006: Viktor & Rolf
You might know Viktor & Rolf from their cult-classic ‘Flowerbomb’ fragrance, or you might know them as the couturiers that sent giant tulle dresses with ‘Sorry I’m late I didn’t want to come’ down the couture catwalk. For their H&M collaboration it was all about the wedding dress.
2007: Roberto Cavalli
’Ain’t no party like a Cavalli party’ should have been the tag line for this collaboration. Leopard print, sequins, minis, tassels, fringing and more this collection was all about having fun.
2008: Comme des Garcons
Creative director Rei Kawakubo knows a thing or two about collaborations, having partnered with Nike, Converse and Supreme to name a few. So, when the avant-garde designed announced she was also to partner on a ready-to-wear collection of structural pieces, fans around the world rejoiced and fashion editors practically sprinted to store.
2009: Matthew Williamson
When it came to 00’s, colourful, Bohemian style there was only one man for the job: Matthew Williamson. The designer, whose muses include Kate Miss and Naomi Campbell, brought his trademark bold prints to the high street with a campaign brought to life by Daria Webowy.
2009: Jimmy Choo
Who didn’t want a pair of Jimmy Choos to go out in? Lucky for the H&M shopper, Choo’s Tamara Mellon also designed dresses and accessories to go with her instantly recognisable shoes.
2010: Sonial Rykiel
Known for her bright colours and stripes, French designer Sonia Rykiel’s collaboration with H&M kind of flew under the radar. For those in the know, however, it was one to snap up immediately.
2010: Lanvin
Fashion’s beloved Alber Elbaz brought his Lanvin aesthetic to the high street in 2010 and our party wardrobes rejoiced. Bringing his joie de virie via ruffles, embellishment and classic Lanvin metallics.
2011: Versace
The excitement was real when it was announced that Versace would hit the high street (we were almost as excited as we were when J Lo recreated that jungle dress moment this season). Shoppers were so desperate to get their hands on this collection that they queued over night and crashed the website when the pieces went live.
2012: Marni
Another year, another insider favourite, Marni. Bright, bold prints and graphic lines brought Marni’s high street collaboration to life.
2013: Maison Martin Margiela
Similarly to Comme des Garcon, Margiela was one of those names that fashion editors went wild for. Oversized rollnecks still line our wardrobes from this collection as well as incredibly outerwear and statement pieces from the famously mysterious designer.
2013: Isabel Marant
Every one wants to an ‘it’ French girl and Isabel Marant holds that title above all other all others. Skinny jeans with slouchy boots, shaggy oversized cardigan-style coats and the perfect little black dress were just some of the pieces snapped up at breakneck speed from this collection.
2014: Alexander Wang
With the boom of athleisure came the collaboration to match: H&M x Alexander Wang. With leggings, hoodies and neoprene a plenty the collection sold out faster than you could say, ‘trainers are the new heels.’
2015: Balmain
Putting the ‘glam’ in glamour, Olivier Rousteing enlisted the finest members of his Balmain Army to front his partywear collection with the high street retailer. Embellished mini dresses, gilded jewellery and belts aplenty ticked all the right boxes for eager shoppers.
2016: Kenzo
Animal prints and Kenzo’s trademark logo sweatshirt made up the buzziest pieces for this designer collaboration.
2017: Erdem
Taking the British designer to the big stage, Erdem brought his feminine aesthetic of ditsy floral and floor-length gowns to the high street - undoubtedly the prettiest collaboration to date.
2018: Moschino
Never one to shy away from fun, Moschino’s collection with H&M saw his playful take on clothing brought to life. Having announced the collaboration at Coachella, the two brands injected huge amounts of joy into our party wardrobes.
Images: Courtesy of H&M