H&M x Giambattista Valli is the latest must-have H&M designer collaboration

On 8 November , H&M launched their much-anticipated designer collaboration: H&M x Giambattista Valli. In what can only be described as “bringing couture to the high street”, H&M’s latest designer remix is a celebration of fashion extravaganza – think giant tulle creations, ruffled organza maxi dresses and embellished coats.

We were first introduced to the collection earlier this year at Cannes film festival, where the red-carpet worthy dresses modelled by Kendall Jenner and Chiara Ferragni were the biggest fashion talking points. Teased by a mini capsule collection that launched in May, the main drop unsurprisingly drew in huge crowds this morning with an queue wrapping around Oxford Street and key pieces (we are looking at you, red tulle dress of dreams) selling out in minutes.