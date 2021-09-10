H&M’s Studio collection is here – this is everything we’re adding to our baskets now
Think oversized silhouettes and clashing colours – perfect for teasing yourself out of a lockdown-induced fashion lull.
Dressing for joy is back, and with it, a plethora of styling options that our fashion-deprived selves are frothing at mouth at.
One such option is H&M’s hotly anticipated autumn/winter 2021 Studio collection, which has finally launched to rapturous applause from fashion insiders.
The 36-piece collection is bursting with 90s-inspired graffiti prints and 00s-esque oversized and slouchy silhouettes, all of which is the definition of dopamine dressing.
“We were inspired by modern women who can command power in any situation, whether they’re wearing a pinstriped suit or lace underwear,” says Linda Wikell, concept designer for H&M Studio. “We wanted to create versatile designs that you can style to suit your mood.”
While a couple of the pieces have sold out already, there’s plenty more where that came from. And if you’re not sure which piece to snap up, take your cues from Gigi Hadid, who sported a violet denim two-piece from the collection yesterday at New York Fashion Week.
We’ll race you to the checkout.
H&M Studio long mesh dress
We’ll be pairing this mesh dress with a pair of chunky stomper boots and an oversized leather jacket once the weather turns. Perfect for a casual night out.
H&M cotton poplin shirt
An oversized cotton poplin shirt ought to be a go-to for any and all fashion lovers. Throw on over a T-shirt, dress or trousers for a fashion-forward look.
H&M seamless skirt
As we move into autumn, embrace skirts by pairing them with chunky knits and cardigans. Keep them cool with a pair of box-fresh trainers.
H&M chunky boots
Speaking of chunky stomper boots, they’re showing no signs of going anywhere in fashion this season. So invest in this durable and timeless pair to tide you over.
Images: courtesy of H&M.