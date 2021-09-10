H&M’s Studio collection is here – this is everything we’re adding to our baskets now

Dressing for joy is back, and with it, a plethora of styling options that our fashion-deprived selves are frothing at mouth at.

One such option is H&M’s hotly anticipated autumn/winter 2021 Studio collection, which has finally launched to rapturous applause from fashion insiders.

The 36-piece collection is bursting with 90s-inspired graffiti prints and 00s-esque oversized and slouchy silhouettes, all of which is the definition of dopamine dressing.