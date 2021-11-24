Why Gucci is so much more than its logo

As fashion film of the year, House Of Gucci, launches in cinemas, we delve into the history of one of the world’s most covetable brands.

This week, Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated House Of Gucci opens in cinemas worldwide. Based on the true story by Sara Gay Forden, The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed, the film sees Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as the main players in this tumultuous tale of a fashion dynasty. Having seen the film, we can confirm that there’s as much drama in the captivating wardrobe as there is in the narrative of this explosive family story.

Even if you consider yourself a fan of the Italian fashion house, you could be forgiven for reducing Gucci to little more than its iconic intertwining double ‘G’ logo, most often seen bouncing on the hop of the wearer’s cross-body bag, or looped around a pair of high-waisted jeans, glinting from a passer-by’s crotch. However, thinking of Gucci in this way would be a huge injustice when its cultural importance in the fashion world and beyond is as prevalent as its horsebit loafers.