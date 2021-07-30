But now there’s a new fashion-filled drama to feast your eyes upon: House Of Gucci, an upcoming biopic, which is based on a true story and stars Lady Gaga as the protagonist, Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.

For fashion and film lovers alike, the news of House Of Gucci will come as no surprise to you: when the first picture was released in March, the internet went wild for Driver’s chunky Aran knit turtleneck, while another, far more gold-adorned corner of the internet, pored over Gaga’s transformation from, well, Gaga to Gucci. In fact, in the weeks following the picture’s release, which featured Gaga and Driver decked out in achingly chic après skiwear, searches for Gucci chain belts spiked, according to Lyst.