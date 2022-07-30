Altering your clothes: how to update your wardrobe for less, without buying anything new
You no longer need a grandma to do your taking up and in. Meet The Seam: the service changing the way we wear our clothes.
My grandmother is one of the most fashionable people I know. The queen of matchy-matchy, she’s never seen in anything but a chic set or classic flowing dress. When I was younger, I’d spend hours dressing up in yards of her silky shirts and pairs of heels. So when she gifted me one of my favourite pieces – a floor length red satin skirt – I couldn’t wait to style it.
There was just one problem: I had no idea how to.
At 5ft 3in, I’ve always struggled with maxi silhouettes. Most comfortable in trainers over stilettos, I couldn’t find a way to dress it down without compromising how special it looked and felt.
As an amaetur seamstress (read: can sew a hem in a vaguely straight line), I knew that I wanted to transform it into something instantly wearable, but doubted my own skills to work with such delicate material.
So I turned to The Seam, an alterations service founded in 2019 which connects you to specialist Makers across repairs, alterations, customisation and made to measure for everyday clothes, tailoring and much more.
Heading to a studio, I asked Leisha, my Maker, to help me to inject a bit of life into the skirt. In my head, I imagined a Reformation-esque two-piece that would be perfect for a weekend getaway or cocktails out.
After a fitting session, we decided on a flirty silhouette to compliment the bold print, and I left her to work her magic. Just a few weeks later I was reunited with my beloved piece that had undergone the transformation it truly deserved.
Now a stylish co-ord I could dress up or down, it immediately regained its position within my closet. Since then, I’ve toughed up the skirt with an oversized men’s button down and leant into the femininity of the top in the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top fashion.
In the age of sustainable, slow fashion, more and more of us are turning to alterations to give the pieces we love a new lease of life.
By repairing an item of clothing and wearing it for just nine extra months, this reduces its carbon, water and waste footprints by up to 30% and so far this year, The Seam customers have saved over five tonnes of CO2 by repairing their clothes.
“I feel like I’ve invested in the clothes I have rather than needing to buy something new, and each piece feels more unique to me now,” Sara, 24, a The Seam customer tells Stylist.
“I had a top, a dress and a vintage skirt altered, and a hole in a vintage suede skirt patched up. I loved that The Seam was a way to find verified and well-reviewed tailors in my area so I could trust that they’d do a good job. It felt a bit like using Treatwell but for clothes.”
So if you, like me, have a wardrobe full of clothes that just aren’t quite right, why not consider some bespoke tailoring? It’s never been easier and you no longer need a grandma for taking up and in.
The Seam offers alteration services from a simple repair or something made to measure. Prices start from £10 from waist or length adjustments. To find out more visit theseam.uk.
Images: Amy Beecham