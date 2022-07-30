In the age of sustainable, slow fashion, more and more of us are turning to alterations to give the pieces we love a new lease of life.

By repairing an item of clothing and wearing it for just nine extra months, this reduces its carbon, water and waste footprints by up to 30% and so far this year, The Seam customers have saved over five tonnes of CO2 by repairing their clothes.

“I feel like I’ve invested in the clothes I have rather than needing to buy something new, and each piece feels more unique to me now,” Sara, 24, a The Seam customer tells Stylist.

“I had a top, a dress and a vintage skirt altered, and a hole in a vintage suede skirt patched up. I loved that The Seam was a way to find verified and well-reviewed tailors in my area so I could trust that they’d do a good job. It felt a bit like using Treatwell but for clothes.”

So if you, like me, have a wardrobe full of clothes that just aren’t quite right, why not consider some bespoke tailoring? It’s never been easier and you no longer need a grandma for taking up and in.