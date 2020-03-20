In the Venn diagram of fashion, there are few pieces which manage to snuggle themselves into the slot between style and comfort. There’s loungewear of course, whose virtues have been extolled at large over the past year, and there’s the maxim jeans-and-a-nice-top for when things feel tired, stylistically speaking.

But to hit that lusted-after sweet spot of both comfort and style is no small feat. To further compound the issue, the complexities of feeling like you don’t actually wear any of the clothes that line your wardrobe further fan the fashion dilemma flames.

The solution to feeling stylish, comfortable and knowing what you have to wear every day comes in the form of a capsule wardrobe, which is a curated selection of clothes that are versatile enough to work seamlessly with one another. In short, on the days when the fashion fatigue hits, a capsule wardrobe will banish the headache that oft-times accompanies sartorial dilemmas.