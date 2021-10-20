Is your jewellery box full of tarnished rings and green necklaces? Well, luckily, every piece of jewellery can be cleaned, polished and left gleaming and sparkling like new.

“No jewellery is ever ruined, we can always clean and keep wearing it,” says Vanessa Provin, founder of jewellery brand Behô Studio, based in Peckham. Provin is passionate about sustainable jewellery, using materials like recycled silver and gold to make her pieces as eco-friendly as possible and working with local artisans in her native Brazil.