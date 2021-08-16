Fashion should, first and foremost, be viewed through the lens of comfort: if an outfit isn’t comfortable, which is to say if you’re not comfortable wearing it, then the outfit, frankly, doesn’t work.

Never has comfort reigned more supreme than during the last 18 months, when many of us were ordered to eschew the watercooler chat and humming comradery of the office (remember the office?) and instead to work from home – or kitchen table, or, indeed, bed.

The carousel of shirts, trousers and comfort-first, borderline-orthopaedic shoes we relied upon to present our best working selves within the confines of the office were relegated to the dusty corners of our wardrobes in favour of pyjamas, loungewear (so much loungewear) and gym gear. Our waistbands got more elasticated, bras became a relic from a time BC (Before Covid) and our hygiene routines threw themselves out of the window as we collectively embraced a heightened sense of sartorial ferality.