How to dress for hot weather if you hate summer clothes

There are two kinds of women in the world, in my opinion: those who shed their winter clothes joyfully, like a beautiful butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, and those who cling to their 60 denier tights for as long as possible, muttering, “Of course it’s not too warm for a turtleneck jumper.”

I am one of the latter.

Cold-weather fashion makes me feel safe and smart. I love big coats, wool trousers, scarves you can loop around your neck 17 times; I feel at home in long sleeves, high necklines and ankle boots heavy enough to concuss a grown man. Present me with a forecast of 23°C and sunny, though, and I go into a tailspin of panic. I don’t care for girly florals, sugary off-the-shoulder dresses and flowing maxi skirts, and I feel ridiculous in skimpy vest tops and cut-off denim (besides, it’s not like you can wear those to the office).