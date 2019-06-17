10 cool dresses to combat the heatwave weather
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Summer is officially here thanks to the ongoing heatwave we are experiencing, we’ve rounded up the best dresses to keep you cool (in ever sense of the word) during this time.
Summer is officially here. It might not be quite as we imagined with holidays looking like staycations, travel abroad abandoned and summer weddings postponed until next year, but the weather is certainly giving us something to smile about.
For the past couple of weeks we have been lucky enough to experience blue skies, bird song and all-day long sunshine. Sure, it has made us pine for a beer garden, beaches and salty hair more than ever before but is also has got us infinitely excited about our summer wardrobes.
Armed with summer-fuelled optimism and the first glimmer of a tan we charge towards (online) stores with ready to discard our sweatshirts and jumpers in favour or bright, bold colours and delicate details. Slipping in a heavily-embroidered dress instead of our trusty loungewear, changing up jeans for denim cut-offs and burying coats in the back of our wardrobe and refilling our rails with printed satins and silks.
Shop our edit of the best dresses to wear in a heatwave.
Sleeper
Bringing masterful sleepwear to everyday dressing, Sleeper is the Ukranian brand currently taking over your Instagram, and it’ll soon be taking over your summer wardrobe.
Mango
Conquer summer dressing in Mango’s cotton ruffled maxi dress in sunshine yellow. Add playful beaded jewellery for a real bohemian finish.
Topshop
This gingham dress from Topshop ticks all the boxes: picnic-inspired print, loose-fitting skirt and cute capped sleeves.
H&M
Just the breeze you’ll feel when this H&M dress catches a gust of wind. Sensational. If that wasn’t
Zara
If you are going to do embroidery make sure it’s minimal and on a dress with this kind of flowing midi shape. A true summer winner.
Arket
We immediately feel cooler just looking at this dress so imagine how we will feel once we slide that cotton onto our skin. Finish the look with chunky dad sandals and a pair of gold hoops.
Shop white dress, £79, Arket
Free People
Team this Free People midi dress with raffia accessories to keep it tonal and give your look a real high summer feel.
Cos
For the person who wears black all year round (we salute you).
& Other Stories dress
With its air-inducing hemline and short sleeves, & Other Stories has created the prettiest heat-busting summer dress.
Designer Remix
With its sweet ruffle details and playful gingham print, all this Designer Remix dress needs now is a pair of classic tan sandals.
Images: / Instagram / Courtesy of Brands
Lead image: Free People