10 cool dresses to combat the heatwave weather

Summer is officially here. It might not be quite as we imagined with holidays looking like staycations, travel abroad abandoned and summer weddings postponed until next year, but the weather is certainly giving us something to smile about.

For the past couple of weeks we have been lucky enough to experience blue skies, bird song and all-day long sunshine. Sure, it has made us pine for a beer garden, beaches and salty hair more than ever before but is also has got us infinitely excited about our summer wardrobes.