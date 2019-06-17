Fashion

10 cool dresses to combat the heatwave weather


Billie Bhatia


Summer is officially here thanks to the ongoing heatwave we are experiencing, we’ve rounded up the best dresses to keep you cool (in ever sense of the word) during this time. 

Summer is officially here. It might not be quite as we imagined with holidays looking like staycations, travel abroad abandoned and summer weddings postponed until next year, but the weather is certainly giving us something to smile about.

For the past couple of weeks we have been lucky enough to experience blue skies, bird song and all-day long sunshine. Sure, it has made us pine for a beer garden, beaches and salty hair more than ever before but is also has got us infinitely excited about our summer wardrobes.

Armed with summer-fuelled optimism and the first glimmer of a tan we charge towards (online) stores with ready to discard our sweatshirts and jumpers in favour or bright, bold colours and delicate details. Slipping in a heavily-embroidered dress instead of our trusty loungewear, changing up jeans for denim cut-offs and burying coats in the back of our wardrobe and refilling our rails with printed satins and silks. 

Shop our edit of the best dresses to wear in a heatwave. 

  • H&M

    Just the breeze you’ll feel when this H&M dress catches a gust of wind. Sensational. If that wasn’t 

    Shop beige dress, £34.99, H&M

    BUY NOW

  • Zara

    If you are going to do embroidery make sure it’s minimal and on a dress with this kind of flowing midi shape. A true summer winner. 

    Shop embroidered dress, £49.99, Zara

    BUY NOW

  • Arket

    We immediately feel cooler just looking at this dress so imagine how we will feel once we slide that cotton onto our skin. Finish the look with chunky dad sandals and a pair of gold hoops. 

    Shop white dress, £79, Arket 

    BUY NOW

  • Free People

    Team this Free People midi dress with raffia accessories to keep it tonal and give your look a real high summer feel. 

    Shop midi dress, £88, Free People 

    BUY NOW

  • Cos

    For the person who wears black all year round (we salute you). 

    Shop black dress, £59, Cos

    BUY NOW

Images:  / Instagram / Courtesy of Brands 

Lead image: Free People 

Author

Billie Bhatia

