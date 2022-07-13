“A white cotton shirt is the only staple that is *actually* keeping me cool during the heatwave”
A crisp cotton shirt is a heatwave essential, and you can snap one up for as little as £20.
You most probably already have one lying around at home somewhere – whether stowed away in the back of your wardrobe or burrowed in a drawer – but this summer, there is only one staple that you need to actually turn your attention to.
Its virtues have been extolled at large by now, but may I profess them again: a crisp, cotton white shirt will, if you allow it, become the most hard-working member of your wardrobe in no time at all, but particularly in the midst of a heatwave.
Its appeal is three-fold: firstly, here’s a staple that works during the quartet of seasons we live through; secondly, oversized white shirts are timeless; and finally, thanks to cotton being a natural fibre, it allows air to circulate and move freely through the fabric, ensuring airflow that dries out damp (read: sweaty) areas of the body, which allows you to cool down quickly. This is a true year-round style staple that’s as appreciated during the summer as it is during the winter (the Copenhagen style set opt to slip a polo-neck under theirs during the cooler months).
If you find getting actually dressed during the warmer months next to impossible, fear not, for styling an oversized white shirt during a heatwave could not be easier. I throw mine on with my & Other Stories crisp white cotton shorts, which make for a pyjama-inspired ensemble that feels as good as it looks; and when the weather takes a slight turn, I pair with my Serena Bute Classic wide-leg tracksuit bottoms for an effortless sartorial duet.
For everyday wear of your cotton shirt, don’t worry about washing it at the end of each day. Instead, I spritz mine with a heavy dousing of The Lab Co.’s Signature Fabric Mist, which keeps fabrics fresh and smelling sweet during the sweatier moments of the year.
Given that H&M is selling crisp white cotton shirts for as little as £19.99 (this is the one I have and wear faultlessly each and every day), snapping one up is a style obligation ahead of the rest of the summer.
Images: Getty