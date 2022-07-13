You most probably already have one lying around at home somewhere – whether stowed away in the back of your wardrobe or burrowed in a drawer – but this summer, there is only one staple that you need to actually turn your attention to.

Its virtues have been extolled at large by now, but may I profess them again: a crisp, cotton white shirt will, if you allow it, become the most hard-working member of your wardrobe in no time at all, but particularly in the midst of a heatwave.