How to dress for this not-quite-summer weather, according to top stylists

Waking up to grey, rainy weather is far from the “hot girl summer” many of us had in mind. Turning up to your destination overheated or shivering is simply not ideal but is growing to be the norm – at least in my case anyway.

We may be used to experiencing four seasons in 24 hours these days but no outfit can look cute in the hail, wind and humidity, right?

When it’s too warm for skinny jeans, too chilly for shorts and wearing a jacket feels weird but necessary, fashion insight has never been more needed than in this weird in-between season.