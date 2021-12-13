How to dress to feel good, according to these colour-loving stylists
Are you finding getting dressed in the morning just that little bit bleurgh? Add some sartorial sparkle to long and dreary winter days with these expert pearls of styling wisdom.
All too often, as the days get shorter and decidedly darker, we can collectively fall into the trap of relying on the same line-up of outfits to get us through the day. Who has the time for fashion exposition in a time such as this?
But that may be precisely where you’re going wrong. For if there’s one aspect of our lives over which we can exert control in the cold and gloomy months, it’s in our wardrobes.
Dopamine dressing, which is named as such because of its ability to bolster our spirits, has gained traction this year for obvious reasons relating to the pandemic. It’s clear that we’re itching to feel good about ourselves, and about time too.
If your style is feeling stale and stagnant and your fashions more drab then fab, then you may well need a peruse over the pearls of wisdom we’ve collected from three buzzy stylists who all know a thing or two about dressing to feel good. Make your clothes work for you, and not the other way around.
Seun Ogunsola
“As the days feel shorter and the temperatures drop drastically, it feels harder and harder to piece together a decent outfit that doesn’t leave you looking like an over-layered Joey Tribbiani from that Friends episode. For an instant mood and outfit booster, I’d advise to invest in fun, colourful accessories – dopamine dressing is here to stay.
I’m talking bright and colourful hats, scarves, bags and even sunglasses – yes, our eyes still need protection from UV rays in the winter. I recently invested in a multicoloured Acne Studios scarf after having it on my wishlist for almost two years, it brings life to even the simplest of outfits and always makes me feel like 100% that girl. However, there’s no need to spend tonnes of money to get involved, there are plenty of amazing accessory options on Etsy, the second hand marketplace and even more on the ever-growing rental market.
Whether it’s a bright blue beret or a pair of purple vintage sunglasses, a bright accessory is a surefire cure for your winter style blues.”
Nana Acheampong
“The most important aspect of making yourself feel good when your dressing is comfort. Now I don’t mean dressing head-to-toe in loungewear but feeling comfortable in whatever outfit you’ve put together. You will instantly exude confidence if the dress or jeans you’re wearing fit in all the right places and you feel fantastic in them.
My next tip would be not to get hung up on sizes. If you absolutely love an item but have to go up a size or two don’t be put off – always go off of how something fits and makes you feel. Equally if something needs taking in at the waist or is too long in the leg, don’t forget your local tailor – most dry cleaners have someone that can do simple alterations and make sure your clothes work perfectly for you.”
Coco Mell
“For me, one thing that I always tell myself and others that I’m dressing is: ‘Just because the weather is dark and gloomy, doesn’t mean our wardrobe has to reflect this as well’. I would advise, regardless of the season, to maintain a pop of colour within your day-to-day looks, whether that be wearing a fun textured woollen jacket over your gym gear or rocking a super quirky printed gloves, hat and scarf trio to a neutral look – it’s just simple accents like that can elevate even the most basic of looks.
