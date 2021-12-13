All too often, as the days get shorter and decidedly darker, we can collectively fall into the trap of relying on the same line-up of outfits to get us through the day. Who has the time for fashion exposition in a time such as this?

But that may be precisely where you’re going wrong. For if there’s one aspect of our lives over which we can exert control in the cold and gloomy months, it’s in our wardrobes.

Dopamine dressing, which is named as such because of its ability to bolster our spirits, has gained traction this year for obvious reasons relating to the pandemic. It’s clear that we’re itching to feel good about ourselves, and about time too.

If your style is feeling stale and stagnant and your fashions more drab then fab, then you may well need a peruse over the pearls of wisdom we’ve collected from three buzzy stylists who all know a thing or two about dressing to feel good. Make your clothes work for you, and not the other way around.