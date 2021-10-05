As we crawl out from the quagmire of comfort-first clothes we’ve spent the last 18 months in, it would seem many of us are embroiled in something of a collective identity crisis.

How do I get dressed? What do I like to wear? What do I wear?

Sound familiar? Doesn’t it just. After all, now that our pre-pandemic lives are beginning to take form once more, the dichotomy of how to dress well, which is to say stylishly, without compromising on that all-important comfort to which we’ve been accustomed is proving trickier than ever. And it’s understandable following a year-long stint stationed in loungewear and pyjamas; after all, if that’s not enough to render your sense of style just a little bit bruised, then I don’t know what is.